The Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, greenlit major infra projects. Key approvals include Assam's Greenfield corridor with an underwater tunnel, highway upgrades, railway multi-tracking projects, and a Noida Metro extension to boost connectivity.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took major decisions regarding the development of railway, infrastructure, connectivity and highways. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to reflect on the cabinet's decisions.

Boost for Northeast: Assam's Greenfield Corridor and Underwater Tunnel

The PM stated the approval of the Greenfield corridor in Assam, which includes India's first underwater Road-cum-Rail tunnel under the Brahmaputra. He hailed the project's role in accelerating growth in the entire Northeast. "A landmark boost to connectivity in the Northeast! The Cabinet has approved a 4-lane access-controlled Greenfield corridor between Gohpur and Numaligarh, including India's first underwater Road-cum-Rail tunnel under the Brahmaputra. This transformative project will enhance connectivity, reduce logistics costs and accelerate growth across Assam and the entire Northeast," the PM wrote.

The lane will be developed at a total capital cost of Rs. 18,662 crore in Assam. Currently, connectivity between Numaligarh on NH-715 and Gohpur on NH-15 is 240 km via the existing Kaliabhambhora road bridge near Silghat on NH-52, which takes 6 hours and passes through Numaligarh, Kaziranga National Park, and Biswanath Town.

National Highway Upgrades

Further, the PM lauded the Cabinet's decision to upgrade the national highways. He provided an update on the development of NH-167 and sections of NH-56, highlighting their role in boosting the economy and tourism. "The decision of widening National Highway-167 from Gudebellur to Mahabubnagar on the Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor will boost economic growth, create employment and further 'Ease of Living,'" the PM wrote on X.

"Cabinet approval for the upgradation of Dhamasiya-Bitada/ Movi and Nasarpore-Malotha Sections of National Highway-56 to Four-Lane Standard will further connectivity, especially in remote and tribal areas of Gujarat. At the same time, it will enable more people to visit the Statue of Unity," he wrote in a separate post.

The Cabinet has also approved the rehabilitation and upgradation of the Ghoti-Trimbak (Mokhada)-Jawhar-Manor-Palghar section of NH-160A in Maharashtra on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode, with a total length of 154.635 km and a total capital cost of Rs.3,320.38 crore. The PM called it "an important decision" and highlighted its role in boosting job opportunities in Maharashtra. "An important Cabinet decision, which will enhance economic growth in Maharashtra, especially in the parts west of Nashik. It will reduce congestion and boost job opportunities," the PM wrote in another post.

Major Railway Multi-Tracking Projects Approved

The Cabinet also approved three projects of the Ministry of Railways with a total cost of about Rs 18,509 crore. The Prime Minister underscored the significance of these "multi-tracking projects" covering districts across Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra and Karnataka. "The Cabinet approval for 3 multitracking projects covering various districts across Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra and Karnataka will strengthen rail infrastructure, reduce logistic cost and create job opportunities for our youth," the PM wrote.

These projects include Kasara - Manmad 3rd and 4th line; Delhi - Ambala 3rd and 4th line; and Ballari - Hosapete 3rd and 4th line The projects are planned under the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, with a focus on enhancing multimodal connectivity & logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations.

These projects will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services. The proposed multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approximately 3,902 villages, with a population of about 97 lakhs.

Noida Metro Extension to Boost NCR Connectivity

Moreover, the Prime Minister lauded the extension corridor in the Noida metro network as a major boost to urban connectivity in the National Capital Region (NCR) "A boost to 'Ease of Living' for the people of Noida! The Cabinet has approved the extension corridor from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden (Noida). This decision will add momentum to Noida's development journey. Congestion will be reduced significantly as well," the Prime Minister wrote.

The 11.6-kilometre extension of the Noida Metro's Aqua Line from Botanical Garden to Noida Sector 142 will include the construction of eight new elevated stations, improving last-mile connectivity and easing congestion across key residential and commercial corridors. The project will be implemented by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation Limited (NMRC) at an estimated cost of Rs 2,254 crore.

A four-year completion timeline is estimated. With the addition of this new stretch, the total metro network in Noida and Greater Noida will expand to over 61 kilometres.

Urban Modernisation and Startup Support

Additionally, the Union Cabinet has approved the launch of the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) to modernise India's cities through a market-driven approach. The central government will provide Rs 1 lakh crore in assistance over the next five years to support large-scale urban infrastructure projects. This move is expected to trigger a total investment of Rs 4 lakh crore in the urban sector by 2031.

The Cabinet has also approved a new Rs 10,000 crore fund to help Indian startups find the investment they need to grow. Known as the Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0, the money will specifically target deep tech, advanced manufacturing, and founders who are just starting out. The goal is to make sure innovative ideas do not fail simply because they cannot find early financial support.

From Colonial Past to 'Seva Teerth': North and South Blocks Transformed

The Cabinet has also approved the proposal for transitioning the North and South Blocks to 'Seva Teeth' and 'Kartavya Bhavans.' Earlier today, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held the Union Cabinet's final media briefing at the former South Block building, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the "Seva Teerth" complex to the nation, which was inaugurated on Friday.

During the briefing, Vaishnaw said that the South and North Blocks were built by the British to maintain colonial rule in India, and that we are happy that today marked the last Union Cabinet meeting to be held in the South Block. "On 13th February 2026, PM Narendra Modi dedicated the new PMO office, 'Seva Teerth', to the nation. The South and North blocks were built by the British to maintain colonial rule in India. In 1947, India attained freedom, but the then-government continued using these buildings for its work," the Union Minister said.

Seva Teerth houses the Prime Minister's Office, the National Security Council Secretariat, and the Cabinet Secretariat, all of which were previously located across different locations. The Cabinet also resolved that North and South Blocks be made part of the "Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum," which will continue to inspire generations from our thousands of years old civilisation. This museum will celebrate our timeless and eternal cultural heritage and connect our glorious past with a prosperous future.

The Union Cabinet expressed gratitude towards the Prime Minister's visionary leadership for transforming the centre of governance from a colonial past into the 'Seva Teerth' of new India. (ANI)