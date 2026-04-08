The CCEA has greenlit a Rs 14,105.83 crore investment for the 1200 MW Kalai-II Hydro Electric Project in Arunachal Pradesh. The project on the Lohit river is expected to be completed in 78 months and will boost clean energy in the Northeast.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved investment of Rs 14,105.83 crore for the construction of Kalai-II Hydro Electric Project (HEP) on the Lohit river in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh.

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PM Hails Project for Clean Energy and Development

Briefing the media on the decisions of the Union Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the estimated completion period for the project is 78 months. PM Modi later said that the approval to the hydroelectric project will strengthen power supply and bring infrastructure and opportunities to the region. "A major boost to clean energy and development in the Northeast! The approval of the Kalai-II Hydro Electric Project in Arunachal Pradesh will strengthen power supply, generate sustainable energy and bring infrastructure and opportunities to the region," he said in a post on X.

Project Specifications and Impact

The project with an installed capacity of 1200 MW (6 x 190 MW & 1 x 60 MW) is expected to generate 4852.95 MU of energy annually. As the first hydro project in the Lohit Basin, it will strengthen power supply in the State, support in peak demand management, and contribute to balancing the national grid.

Implementation and Financial Structure

The Project will be implemented through a Joint Venture Company between THDC India Limited and Arunachal Pradesh government, a release said. The Centre shall extend Rs 599.88 crore as budgetary support for the construction of roads, bridges and associated transmission line under enabling infrastructure besides Central Financial Assistance of Rs 750 crore towards equity share of the State.

State and Local Benefits

The State will receive 12 per cent free power and an additional one per cent earmarked for the Local Area Development Fund (LADF), along with significant infrastructure development and socio-economic benefits for the region.

There will be a significant improvement in infrastructure in Namsai and Anjaw District of Arunachal Pradesh, including the development of around 29 kilometres of roads and bridges, for the project which shall be mostly available for local use, the release said. Local populace shall also be benefited from many sorts of compensations, employment and CSR activities, it added. (ANI)