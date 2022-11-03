Bypoll elections: Voting begins in 7 constituencies across 6 states

Voting in bypolls to seven assembly seats in six states will be held today. The polling will begin at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm amid tight security. The six states where voting in bye-elections will take place are - Maharashtra, Telangana, Bihar, Haryana, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh.

Bypolls for seven Assembly constituencies across the states of Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh are being held amid tight security on Thursday. Voting began at 7 AM and will go until 6 PM in these states, and the results will be tallied on November 6. The seven Assembly districts where voting will take place are 46-Dhamnagar in Odisha, 139-Gola Gokranath in Uttar Pradesh, 93-Munugode in Telangana, 47-Adampur from Haryana, and 166-Andheri East in Maharashtra.

Telangana

All of the main parties in Telangana, including the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress, are competing in the Munugode Assembly constituency. For the Munugode by-election, there will be 298 polling places, and 2,41,855 people will cast their ballots. While there are 47 candidates running, attention is focused on Raj Gopal Reddy of the BJP, Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy of the TRS, and Palvai Sravanthi of the Congress.

Uttar Pradesh

The main contest in the Gola Gokranath Assembly seat will be between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party. In the by-elections for the Gola Gokarannath assembly seat, his son Aman Giri is running for the BJP, while Vinay Tiwari, a former MLA, is running for the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Odisha

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has fielded Abanti Das for Odisha`s Dhamnagar bypolls while the BJP has fielded Suryabanshi Suraj Sthitaprajana the son of Bishnu Sethi, BJP MLA after whose death, the assembly seat fell vacant, as its candidate for the by-election.

Anwar Sheikh has been handed a ticket by the AAP, which is also competing. The electoral board has given the authorities instructions to keep an eye on the COVID situation in the individual states and conduct the polls in a COVID-appropriate manner.

Maharashtra

Ramesh Latke, a Shiv Sena lawmaker from Mumbai's Andheri East Assembly Constituency, passed away, forcing a byelection. Rutuja Latke was a candidate for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena group. Murji Patel was a candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He subsequently abandoned his candidacy, though. The competition has four independent candidates. The destiny of the six contestants will be decided by more than 2.70 lakh votes.

Bihar

Kusum Devi, the late party's MLA Subhash Singh's wife, is running for this assembly seat for the BJP. Mohan Gupta has been handed the ticket by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the interim. On behalf of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indira Yadav, the wife of Lalu Yadav's brother-in-law Sadhu Yadav, is running in the byelection.

For the first time ever, the BJP has a candidate running in this assembly district. The saffron party had already given the seat to one of its supporters. Neelam Devi is running in the meanwhile on the RJD ticket. Due to Anant Singh, Neelam's husband, being disqualified, the bypoll in Mokama is necessary. Notably, Singh's stronghold is Mokama.

Haryana

There are a total of 22 candidates running for the Adampur Assembly seat. The Indian National Lok Dal, the Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP, and the Congress are engaged in the main fight (AAP). Notably, the family of former chief minister Bhajan Lal has held the seat since 1968. The byelection was required when Kuldeep Bishnoi, the younger son of Bhajan Lal and a sitting MLA, left the Congress and joined the BJP in August of this year. In contrast to former Union minister Jai Prakash, who is running on the Congress platform, the BJP has put Bishni's son Bhavya.