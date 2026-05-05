Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar hailed the recent by-election victories, stating they reflect public confidence in the Congress government's governance and guarantee schemes, signalling a potential return to power for the party in the 2028 elections.

By-election Win an Endorsement of Governance: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that the outcome of the recent by-elections in two constituencies reflects growing public confidence in the Congress government and signals a potential return to power in 2028. Addressing reporters at the KPCC office in Bengaluru and later in Kanakapura, Shivakumar, who also serves as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President, said that the electorate has endorsed the government's governance model and welfare guarantees, adding that the mandate sends a strong political message ahead of the next Assembly polls.

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"The people have expressed their trust in us in the by-elections for two constituencies in the state. They have recognised that our government is delivering efficient administration along with the guarantee schemes. They have sent out a message that they would bring us back to power in 2028," Shivakumar said.

Thanking voters, party workers, and leaders, he added, "I express my gratitude to the people of these two constituencies for their support. Our party office-bearers and workers visited every village and worked day and night. I also express my gratitude to them on behalf of the party and the government."

Analysis of Constituency Results

Highlighting constituency-wise performance, Shivakumar noted that in Bagalkote, the Congress candidate secured a decisive victory margin of over 22,000 votes, a sharp rise from the narrow margin in the previous election.

"With this mandate, the voters are telling that the government's guarantee schemes have brought change in their lives, and that they support the Congress party," he said. On the Davanagere South by-election, he acknowledged that while the party expected a larger margin, the outcome remained favourable. "With about 1,500 votes still to be counted and our candidate leading by 4,900 votes, the victory is nearly certain. In politics and elections, 49 equals zero and 51 equals a hundred," he remarked.

Party Unity and Future Strategy

Responding to questions on internal dissent and alleged sabotage, Shivakumar maintained that the party functioned in unity. "Everyone worked unitedly in this election. Beyond that, I will not discuss other matters before the media," he said, adding that internal issues would be handled within the party framework.

He also dismissed concerns over reduced margins in certain segments, attributing them partly to vote division. "The winning margin is smaller because some votes went to the SDPI candidate. We will ensure that it does not happen again in the future," he said.

Broader Political Message

Praising party leadership, Shivakumar credited Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, cabinet colleagues, MLAs, and grassroots workers for the victory. "Irrespective of the criticism of Opposition parties, the people did not abandon us. They have boosted our confidence and sent a message to continue our service," he added.

Commenting on broader political developments, Shivakumar claimed that the Congress-led UDF secured a strong mandate in Kerala, while alleging that the BJP misused power in several states. "A message has been sent that the people of South India have completely rejected the BJP," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated that the by-election results were not just electoral wins but an endorsement of governance, indicating that voters are likely to back the Congress in the 2028 Assembly elections. (ANI)

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