NHSRCL is hosting educational site visits for young engineers to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, promoting experiential learning. The project is seeing rapid progress, recently achieving a major milestone with a second tunnel breakthrough.

NHSRCL Promotes Experiential Learning for Engineers

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has facilitated a series of educational and technical visits for young engineers to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project sites, as part of its ongoing efforts to promote experiential learning and strengthen industry-academia collaboration.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

These visits were designed to provide practical exposure to the engineers and to enable them to understand the construction methodology, engineering precision, and technological advancements involved in India's first high-speed rail corridor. The engineers observed ongoing works including viaduct construction, station development, bridge works and track installation.

Guided site tours and interactive sessions with project engineers and site management teams formed the core of the programme, enabling the participants to gain deeper insight into project planning, execution, safety practices, and quality assurance mechanisms. These visits were organised for various institutions located in Mumbai, Vadodara and Ahmedabad.

NHSRCL continues to invite the engineers and technical institutions to participate in such educational visits, reinforcing its commitment to knowledge sharing and skill development for the next generation of engineers. More information on the programme, including eligibility, batch size, logistics, and site locations, is available on the NHSRCL website (www.nhsrcl.in) via the following link: https://nhsrcl.in/en/educational-visits.

Project Achieves Major Milestones

Earlier this month, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced developments in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, highlighting its rapid progress. The project achieved a major milestone with the successful breakthrough of the second mountain tunnel in Palghar district, Maharashtra, marking significant progress in India's first high-speed rail project.

Addressing the media, the Railway Minister stated that the entire nation is watching the progress of the high-speed rail project, which is expected to transform intercity travel and strengthen India's modern rail infrastructure within a month. The minister emphasised that the project's pace has instilled new confidence in the country, drawing global attention and appreciation for its innovative construction and technology. (ANI)