Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa expects the Union Budget 2026 to further PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision. He noted that FM Nirmala Sitharaman has always prioritized the interests of women, youth, labourers, and farmers in her budgets.

Rajasthan Dy CM's Budget Expectations

Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2026 in Parliament today, Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Prem Chand Bairwa shared his expectations from the Budget. Speaking to ANI in Jaipur, Bairwa said the Union Budget has consistently reflected the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a Viksit Bharat. He said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has always presented the Budget keeping the interests of women, youth, labourers and farmers in focus.

"The Budget has always been one which will take forward the vision of PM Narendra Modi for Viksit Bharat. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has always presented the Budget keeping interest of women, youth, labourers and farmers in mind. The Budget will be one which keeps in mind fulfilling the vision of Viksit Bharat. I believe that this Budget will bring in something for our state of Rajasthan too," he said.

Budget Presentation Details

Meanwhile, Sitharaman arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Droupadi Murmu carrying her trademark 'bahi-khata', a tablet wrapped in a red-coloured cloth bearing a golden-coloured national emblem on it. Sitharaman is set to present her record ninth consecutive budget today at 11 am in the Lok Sabha. Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Chief Economic Advisor Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Ravi Agrawal and other officials of the Finance Ministry were seen accompanying the Finance Minister.

Union Finance Minister will present the Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha as part of the ongoing Budget session of Parliament. Sitharaman will present a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the Government of India for the year 2026-27.

The Finance Minister will also lay on the table two statements under Section 3(1) of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2003. These include the Medium-term Fiscal Policy-cum-Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement and the Macro-economic Framework Statement.

The List of Business further states that Sitharaman will move for leave to introduce the Finance Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha. She will also formally introduce the Bill. The Finance Bill gives legal effect to the financial proposals of the government.

FM Sitharaman is set to present India's ninth consecutive Union Budget. (ANI)