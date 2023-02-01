Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget 2023: Five times finance ministers referred to authors, poets in budget speech

    Usually, budget speeches last for hours. In the past, several finance ministers have enriched their budget speech by incorporating poetry and quotes from notable writers.

    Budget 2023: Five times finance ministers referred to authors, poets in budget speech AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 1, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Wednesday (February 1) table the Union Budget 2023 in the Parliament, with the public expecting news such as changes in tax slabs and interest rate breaks for house purchases. It can be seen that this is Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fifth budget and the last full budget of the Modi government before the Lok Sabha elections that is scheduled to be held in 2024.

    Usually, budget speeches last for hours. In the past, several finance ministers have enriched their budget speech by incorporating poetry and quotes from notable writers. Here are five such occasions:

    1. Manmohan Singh

    In 1991, Congress' Manmohan Singh invoked Victor Hugo while discussing India's economic potential. Hugo famously observed 'No power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come'. The then finance minister mentioned such a thought in his budget speech. 

    Also read: Budget of world's fastest growth in economy; Key numbers to watch out for from Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

    Singh submitted to the house that "Let the whole world hear it loud and clear. India is now wide awake. We shall prevail. We shall overcome." It can be seen that the 1991 Budget was historic in that it announced major economic reforms in the midst of a widespread crisis.

    2. Yashwant Sinha

    In 2001, Yashwant Sinha uttered the poem "Taqaazaa hai waqt ka ke toofaan se joojho, kahaan tak chaloge kinaare kinaare?"  You must fight the storms of the times. How long will you walk along the beach?

    Also read: Budget 2023: What is Guillotine, how does it help the Centre?

    3. P Chidambaram

    During his 2007 budget speech, the then finance minister referenced Thiruvalluvar's poem "Kodai Ali Sengol Kudi Ombal Nangum, Udaiyanam Vendharkku Oli". "Generous donations, compassion, righteous leadership, and aid to the oppressed are the hallmarks of good governance," it says.

    4. Arun Jaitley

    In 2017, Arun Jaitley used an Urdu couplet to suggest that the BJP will efficiently handle the difficulties that the UPA government had left behind. "Kashti chalane walon ne lehar lehar toofan mile aur mauj mauj majhdhaar hamein. In halat mein aata hai daria karna paar humein, phir bhi dikhaya hai humne, aur phir yeh dikha denge sabko."

    "In each wave, we discovered storms and rapids. But we have shown, and will continue to demonstrate, that we can cross the river even under these conditions," the couplet said.

    Also read: Experts claim Rahul Gandhi's 'pappufication' may be over, says beard symbolises image makeover

    5. Nirmala Sitharaman

    In her Covid-19 Budget presentation in 2021, Nirmala Sitharaman drew inspiration from Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore to convey an upbeat message in a world that is changing.

    "Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when it is still dark," she explained.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nirmala Sitharaman sixth finance minister to deliver budget five times in a row; know more - adt

    Nirmala Sitharaman sixth finance minister to deliver budget five times in a row; know more

    Budget of world's fastest growth in economy; Key numbers to watch out for from Nirmala Sitharaman's speech AJR

    Budget of world's fastest growth in economy; Key numbers to watch out for from Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

    Budget 2023: What is Guillotine, how does it help the Centre? AJR

    Budget 2023: What is Guillotine, how does it help the Centre?

    Budget 2023: BJP to launch 12-day nationwide campaign to highlight its 'pro-people' policies - adt

    Budget 2023: BJP to launch 12-day nationwide campaign to highlight its 'pro-people' policies

    Tripura Election 2023: Denied ticket, BJP MLA quits party, files nomination as independent - adt

    Tripura Election 2023: Denied ticket, BJP MLA quits party; files nomination as independent

    Recent Stories

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns spy for Indian instalment of Russo Brothers' Citadel RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns spy for Indian instalment of Russo Brothers' Citadel

    Nirmala Sitharaman sixth finance minister to deliver budget five times in a row; know more - adt

    Nirmala Sitharaman sixth finance minister to deliver budget five times in a row; know more

    Budget 2023 Did you know India s first budget was presented at 5 pm gcw

    Budget 2023: Did you know India's first budget was presented at 5 pm?

    Budget of world's fastest growth in economy; Key numbers to watch out for from Nirmala Sitharaman's speech AJR

    Budget of world's fastest growth in economy; Key numbers to watch out for from Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

    No food bed or bathroom Aaliya Siddiqui advocate says Nawazuddin Siddiqui and family tortured her RBA

    ‘No food, bed or bathroom': Aaliya Siddiqui's advocate says Nawazuddin Siddiqui and family 'tortured' her

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon