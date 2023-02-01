Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget of world's fastest growth in economy; Key numbers to watch out for from Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

    In 2019, during her first Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman replaced the leather briefcase, which had been in use for decades for carrying Budget documents, with a traditional 'bahi-khata' wrapped in red cloth.

    Budget of world's fastest growth in economy; Key numbers to watch out for from Nirmala Sitharaman's speech AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 1, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her fifth Budget that may be a walk on tightrope between staying fiscally prudent and meeting general public expectations of lower taxes and a wider social security net, while at the same time firing the engines of the economy.

    In 2019, during her first Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman replaced the leather briefcase, which had been in use for decades for carrying Budget documents, with a traditional 'bahi-khata' wrapped in red cloth.

    Here are the key numbers to watch for in Budget 2023-24

    1. Fiscal Deficit: 

    The fiscal deficit, which is the difference between the government expenditure and income, for the current fiscal ending March 2023 is 6.4 percent, against 6.71 percent in the last fiscal. The number for 2023-24 would be in focus as it is widely expected that the government would open its purse strings in an election year.

    Also read: Budget 2023: What is Guillotine, how does it help the Centre?

    2. Disinvestment/Privatisation:

    Like the last four years, the budgeted disinvestment target is likely to be missed. It is expected the government would set a realistic target for next fiscal.

    3. Capital Expenditure:

    The Centre's planned capital expenditure for this fiscal year is budgeted at Rs 7.5 lakh crore, higher than Rs 5.5 lakh crore in the last fiscal. The government has been pushing infrastructure creation and also incentivising states to step up capex.

    Also read: Budget 2023: Watch out for infrastructure, defence and auto stocks

    4. Tax Revenue:

    The Budget had pegged direct and indirect tax mop-up at Rs 14.20 lakh crore and Rs 13.30 lakh crore for current fiscal, taking the total figure to Rs 27.50 lakh crore. The government's tax revenues are expected to overshoot the budget estimates by about Rs 4 lakh crore on buoyant income tax and customs duty.

    5. Borrowing:

    In the current financial year ending March 31, the Centre's gross borrowing budget was at Rs 14.31 lakh crore. The government borrows from the market to fund its fiscal deficit and with tax revenues seeing an uptick, the government has cut its gross borrowings by Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 14.21 lakh crore. The borrowing number would be watched by the market, especially on the back of expected higher capital expenditures to boost growth.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Budget 2023: What is Guillotine, how does it help the Centre? AJR

    Budget 2023: What is Guillotine, how does it help the Centre?

    Budget 2023: BJP to launch 12-day nationwide campaign to highlight its 'pro-people' policies - adt

    Budget 2023: BJP to launch 12-day nationwide campaign to highlight its 'pro-people' policies

    Tripura Election 2023: Denied ticket, BJP MLA quits party, files nomination as independent - adt

    Tripura Election 2023: Denied ticket, BJP MLA quits party; files nomination as independent

    Armed forces can take action against officers who commit adultery: Supreme Court - adt

    Armed forces can take action against officers who commit adultery: Supreme Court

    Experts claim Rahul Gandhi's 'pappufication' may be over, says beard symbolises image makeover AJR

    Experts claim Rahul Gandhi's 'pappufication' may be over, says beard symbolises image makeover

    Recent Stories

    No food bed or bathroom Aaliya Siddiqui advocate says Nawazuddin Siddiqui and family tortured her RBA

    ‘No food, bed or bathroom': Aaliya Siddiqui's advocate says Nawazuddin Siddiqui and family 'tortured' her

    Budget 2023 Nirmala Sitharaman dons red saree with black and gold border know finance ministers previous attires gcw

    Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman dons red saree with black and gold border

    Union Budget 2023 Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit talks about the entertainment industry expectations RBA

    Union Budget 2023: Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit talks about the entertainment industry’s expectations

    Budget 2023: What is Guillotine, how does it help the Centre? AJR

    Budget 2023: What is Guillotine, how does it help the Centre?

    Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2023; here's what to expect - adt

    Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2023; here's what to expect

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon