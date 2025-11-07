J&K CM Omar Abdullah campaigned for the National Conference candidate in the Budgam bypoll, promising a new university, a cricket academy via BCCI talks, and free electricity for usage below 200 units via installed meters.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Oman Abdullah on Friday campaigned in support of National Conference candidate from Budgam Assembly Seat, Aga Syed Mahmood Mosavi, for Budgam Legislative Assembly Bypoll. During the campaign, the Chief Minister claimed that he is planning several new projects for the Bugam, including educational institutions, cricket academies, and reduced electricity bills.

Development Promises for Budgam

"When the people of Ganderbal allowed me to serve them in 2008, I opened a new university there to thank them...And I really hope that Aga Mahmood Ji wins and I am able to open another university here in Budgam..." CM Abdullah stated. Further speaking about development in the district, he affirmed that he is in talks with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to open a cricket academy and cricket grounds in Budgam.

"There is not a single ground in Jammu and Kashmir where the international cricket matches can be organised and played...I am in talks with the BCCI to establish cricket grounds and a professional cricket academy in Budgam..." Omar Abdullah said.

Relief on Electricity Bills

The Chief Minister reiterated his promise of providing relief on electricity bills by installing meters, saying, "I have promised the people of Jammu and Kashmir that anyone whose electricity bill is below 200 units, their bill will be considered nil...They won't have to pay...That's why we have installed meters," he said Furthermore, he urged the general public to install meters to take advantage of the relaxation on the electricity bill.

"The free electricity can only be provided where meters are installed, not by the agreement...So, if you do not wish to install meters, it's your choice, but then your electricity bill will be calculated according to the agreement. But, if you wish to receive the 200 units of free electricity, I urge you not to fall for the empty promises of the opposition...They did install the meters, but it didn't benefit the general public at all..." he said.

Bypoll Details and Candidates

The by-elections in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota and Budgam constituencies will take place on November 11, after the demise of BJP leader and Nagrota MLA Devender Singh Rana and the resignation of Omar Abdullah, respectively. The results for the bypolls will be announced on November 14.

NC's Shamim Begum is in fray against the BJP's Devyani Rani in Nagrota. The Congress candidate has withdrawn their nomination in favour of Begum. A total of 13 candidates are contesting the bypolls.

In Budgam, the NC has fielded Agha Syed Mehmood against the PDP candidate Aga Muntazir Mehdi, the BJP's Aga Syed Mohsin. A total of 20 candidates are contesting the bye elections in Budgam. Aam Aadmi Party, which has one legislator in Mehraj Malik in the Union Territory, has also fielded Deeba Khan from the Budgam constituency and Joginder Singh from the Nagrota seat.