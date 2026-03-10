The MP Cabinet approved Rs 33,240 cr for key schemes of seven departments. It also approved a new Civil Court in Singrauli, Rs 190 cr for an intern program, and extended professional tax exemption for persons with disabilities.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting held at the Mantralaya on Tuesday, and the council of ministers approved approximately Rs 33,240 cr to ensure the continuation of key schemes and programmes of seven departments for the next five years.

New Civil Court in Singrauli

The Cabinet also approved the creation of seven new posts, including one post of Junior Division Civil Judge, for the establishment of a Civil Court in Chitrangi, Singrauli district. The approval further includes six third- and fourth-class posts for the court's administrative staff.

CM Young Interns for Good Governance Program

The Council of Ministers granted around Rs 190 crore for the implementation of the Chief Minister Young Interns for Good Governance Program for a period of three years. The Department of Public Service Management has been authorised to undertake further action, determine procedures, and issue the necessary rules and guidelines for implementation.

Tax Relief for Persons with Disabilities

The Cabinet also approved the continuation of professional tax exemption for persons with disabilities under the Madhya Pradesh Vritti Kar Act, 1995, until 31 March 2030.

'One District-One Product' Initiative Boost

Additionally, the council of ministers approved Rs 37.50 crore over the next five years to provide financial assistance for the preservation, development, and marketing of traditional and unique products under the "One District-One Product" initiative in seven selected districts. The selected products include dari and carpets in Sidhi, jaggery in Datia, Chanderi handloom textiles in Ashoknagar, Zari-Zardozi and jute products (such as purses) in Bhopal, Bagh print in Dhar, wooden toys in Sehore, and batik print in Ujjain.

New ESIC Dispensaries Approved

The Cabinet further approved the opening of three new Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) dispensaries in Maihar, Kaimor (Katni district), and Nimrani (Khargone district), along with the creation of 51 posts for doctors and paramedical staff. With the establishment of these dispensaries, 15,686 registered workers and approximately 62,744 dependent family members will receive improved healthcare facilities.

Power Sector Reforms under RDSS

The Cabinet took a decision regarding the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), under which the SGST payable on the central share received for strengthening power distribution infrastructure will be provided by the state government to power distribution companies as equity capital instead of a grant. An amount of Rs 887.91 crore, earlier given as a loan up to November 2024, will now be converted into equity capital.

Continued Funding for Key Departments

The Cabinet approved Rs 63.76 crore to ensure the continuation of publicly funded programs, schemes, and projects under the Finance Department for the period of the 16th Finance Commission (April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2031).

The council of ministers approved Rs 6,090.12 crore to continue the "Transfer of Mineral Surcharge to the Reserve Fund" scheme under the Mineral Resources Department from 2026-27 to 2030-31. The funds will be used for the development of rural infrastructure, drinking water supply schemes, and road development in rural, backward, and mining areas.

The Cabinet further approved Rs 7,127.38 crore for the smooth operation and continuation of schemes and programs under the Panchayat and Rural Development Department until 31 March 2031.

Also, Rs 2,064.62 crore was granted for the continuation of 10 schemes under the Directorate of Planning, Economics and Statistics until March 31, 2031.

In addition, the Cabinet provided Rs 1,645 crore for the continuation of schemes related to the development of Scheduled Tribe areas and post-matric scholarships under the Tribal Affairs Department for the period 2026-27 to 2030-31.

Along with this, Rs 3,773 crore was granted for the continuation of various schemes under the Women and Child Development Department for the period from 2026-27 to 2030-31.

Furthermore, the Cabinet approved Rs 11,361 crore for the continuation of programs under the MSME Department, including the Business Investment Promotion and Facilitation Scheme and the Startup Policy Implementation Scheme, for the next five years. (ANI)