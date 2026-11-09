BSF troops in Tripura celebrated Diwali with festive cheer, while IG Princee Rani lauded their border vigilance. Tripura CM Manik Saha also honored his security detail with festive greetings, recognizing their dedication during the holiday season.

BSF Troops Celebrate Diwali at Tripura Border

Princee Rani, IG, Tripura Frontier BSF and other senior officers celebrated Diwali with Seema Praharis at various border locations on November 8. The celebrations featured lighting of diyas, fireworks and distribution of sweets, spreading festive cheer and camaraderie among the troops. The IG appreciated the dedication and vigilance of the Seema Praharis in guarding the International Border and curbing trans-border crimes. She also acknowledged their sacrifices in remaining away from their families during festivals to ensure the nation's security. The celebration reflected the BSF's spirit of unity and brotherhood, reaffirming that the force celebrates Diwali as one family, even while guarding the nation's borders.

CM Manik Saha Extends Festive Greetings

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha exchanged festive greetings and pleasantries with the security personnel deployed for his protection. The Chief Minister extended his warm wishes to the personnel and shared the festive spirit with them, acknowledging their dedication, commitment and responsibility in ensuring his security. The gesture reflected the spirit of Diwali, spreading happiness, goodwill and togetherness while recognising the contribution of security personnel who remain on duty even during important festivals.

Diwali Festive Schedule

The five-day Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, which was followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival and Lakshmi Puja will take place today, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 10 and Bhai Dooj on November 11.