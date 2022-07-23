BSF fires at Pakistani drone detected along IB in Jammu; search launched

Border Security Force opened fire on a Pakistani drone after spotting it near the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kanachak sector

The Border Security Force opened fire on a Pakistani drone after spotting it near the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kanachak sector, a senior official stated on Saturday.

At 9.40 pm on Friday, troops approaching from Pakistan saw a blinking red light in the Kanachak area, he said. According to him, alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired at it.

He added that the troops launched a search operation in the area, which is still ongoing.

Previously, police raided three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) modules, apprehending seven members and recovering a massive cache of arms, ammunition, and explosive material allegedly dropped by 20 drone sorties from Pakistan.

As per reports, the LeT set up three terror modules in Jammu and Rajouri districts to collect and transport weapons dropped by drone in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, and Rajouri districts to terrorists in Kashmir.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also read: Pakistani man crosses border to attack Nupur Sharma, arrested in Rajasthan; 11-inch knife recovered

Also read: 'Remember Pulwama?' Experts ask govt after J&K air courier service for forces halts

Also read: 36 Seema Bhawanis are on 5280-km expedition on Royal Enfields (PHOTOS)