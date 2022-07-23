Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BSF fires at Pakistani drone detected along IB in Jammu; search launched

    Border Security Force opened fire on a Pakistani drone after spotting it near the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kanachak sector

    BSF fires at Pakistani drone detected along IB in Jammu; search launched - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Jammu, First Published Jul 23, 2022, 11:11 AM IST

    The Border Security Force opened fire on a Pakistani drone after spotting it near the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kanachak sector, a senior official stated on Saturday.

    At 9.40 pm on Friday, troops approaching from Pakistan saw a blinking red light in the Kanachak area, he said. According to him, alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired at it.

    He added that the troops launched a search operation in the area, which is still ongoing. 

    Previously, police raided three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) modules, apprehending seven members and recovering a massive cache of arms, ammunition, and explosive material allegedly dropped by 20 drone sorties from Pakistan.

    As per reports, the LeT set up three terror modules in Jammu and Rajouri districts to collect and transport weapons dropped by drone in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, and Rajouri districts to terrorists in Kashmir.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also read: Pakistani man crosses border to attack Nupur Sharma, arrested in Rajasthan; 11-inch knife recovered

    Also read: 'Remember Pulwama?' Experts ask govt after J&K air courier service for forces halts

    Also read: 36 Seema Bhawanis are on 5280-km expedition on Royal Enfields (PHOTOS)

     
    Last Updated Jul 23, 2022, 11:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    EC asks Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde camps to submit documentary evidence to prove majority - adt

    EC asks Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde camps to submit documentary evidence to prove majority

    Teacher recruitment scam: ED arrests West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee snt

    Teacher recruitment scam: ED arrests West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee

    Experts warn climate change adding layer of vulnerability to fragile Himalayas snt

    Experts warn climate change adding layer of vulnerability to fragile Himalayas

    What is Karnataka government providing in mid day meal Here s what we know gcw

    What is Karnataka government providing in mid-day meal? Here's what we know

    Is this the reason why Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann landed in hospital gcw

    Is this the reason why Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann landed in hospital?

    Recent Stories

    Happy Birthday Suriya Mohanlal to R Madhavan Mammootty stars celebrate Soorarai Pottru actor National Award drb

    Happy Birthday Suriya: Mohanlal to R Madhavan, Mammootty, stars celebrate Soorarai Pottru actor's National Awa

    football Will Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo join Atletico Madrid Super-agent Jorge Mendes is optimistic snt

    Will Cristiano Ronaldo join Atletico Madrid? Super-agent Jorge Mendes is optimistic

    Twitter marks 'End of an Era' with Vince McMahon retiring as WWE Chairman-ayh

    Twitter marks 'End of an Era' with Vince McMahon retiring as WWE Chairman

    EC asks Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde camps to submit documentary evidence to prove majority - adt

    EC asks Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde camps to submit documentary evidence to prove majority

    Teacher recruitment scam: ED arrests West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee snt

    Teacher recruitment scam: ED arrests West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon