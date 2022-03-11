Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    36 Seema Bhawanis are on 5280-km expedition on Royal Enfields (PHOTOS)

    First Published Mar 11, 2022, 1:20 PM IST

    BSF's Seema Bhawani all-women daredevil motorcycle team will cover a distance of 5280-km, traversing through major cities all the way to Kanyakumari

    Image Courtesy: Seema Bhawani/Twitter

    Shattering the gender glass ceiling in a male-dominated sector, sky is the limit for the Border Security Force's Seema Bhawani team that has been on a 'Shaurya Expedition' from Delhi to Kanyakumari from March 8. 

    Image Courtesy: Seema Bhawani/Twitter

    The expedition aims to send out the message of women's empowerment, create awareness among the citizens that women are capable of carrying any tough tasks assigned to them. The expedition will culminate on March 28 in Kanyakumari. 

    Image Courtesy: Seema Bhawani/Twitter

    BSF Wives Welfare Association President Nupur Singh had flagged off the 36-member Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition from India Gate in New Delhi on March 8 in the presence of prominent women Olympians, sportswomen and Dronacharya and Arjuna Awardees.

    Image Courtesy: Seema Bhawani/Twitter

    The expedition 'Empowerment Ride – 2022' celebrates women's achievements and aims to forge positive visibility of women, so as to encourage young girls and women across the country in stepping up for taking on major roles in shaping the future of the nation as well as to join the ranks of the force, BSF PRO Krishna Rao said.

    Image Courtesy: Seema Bhawani/Twitter

    The expedition is being organized in association with Royal Enfield. Led by Inspector Himanshu Sirohi, the BSF Seema Bhawani All-Women Daredevil Motorcycle Team will cover a distance of 5280-km, traversing through major cities all the way to Kanyakumari. 

    Image: A touching scene: One of the team members met a new born child member of her family along with her comrades-in-arms as they transit her village astride the highway. Image Courtesy: Seema Bhawani/Twitter

    The expedition entered its fourth day on March 11. The team has left for Bikaner in Rajasthan from Abhor in Punjab. So far, it has passed through Chandigarh, Amritsar and Attari.

    Image Courtesy: Seema Bhawani/Twitter

    After Bikaner, it will cross Jaipur, Udaipur, Gandhinagar, Kevadia, Nasik, Solapur, Hyderabad, Anantapur, Bangalore and Kanyakumari before reaching its final destination in Chennai on March 28. During their expedition, the Seema Bhawani team members will interact with school children, NCC volunteers and youth, various riding communities and audiences with an intent to sensitize and bring forth awareness about the capabilities of women while emphasizing freedom from bias, stereotypes and discrimination.

