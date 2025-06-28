Responding to this, Shubhanshu said, “Yes, I brought gajar ka halwa, moong dal ka halwa and aam ras. I wanted everyone who has joined me from other countries to enjoy the rich Indian culinary. All of us had it together and everyone liked it.”

New Delhi: In a light-hearted conversation with Axiom-4 Mission Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked whether he was able to eat the 'Gajar ka halwa' (carrot halwa) he took along with him. PM Modi asked whether he shared the food item with his teammates at the International Space Station (ISS).

The Axiom-4 Mission , carrying Group Captain Shukla and three other crew members , docked with the ISS on June 26. "PM Narendra Modi interacted with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station," PMO said in a post on X. Group Captain Shukla is the second Indian to go into space and is serving as the Mission Pilot.



Earlier, following the successful launch of the Axiom 4 mission, PM Modi had stated that Group Captain Shukla is carrying the wishes, hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians. "We welcome the successful launch of the Space Mission carrying astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland and the US. The Indian Astronaut, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is on the way to become the first Indian to go to International Space Station. He carries with him the wishes, hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians. Wish him and other astronauts all the success!" PM Modi had said in a post on X.



Group Captain Shukla had described the launch as "magical" and reflected on his journey. "I am thrilled to be here with my fellow astronauts - what a ride it was. Honestly, as I sat in the capsule 'Grace' on the launchpad yesterday after 30 days of quarantine, all I could think was: just go. When the launch finally happened, it was something else entirely. You're pushed back into the seat--and then suddenly, there's silence. You're just floating in the vacuum, and it's magical," he said.

He expressed gratitude to the mission team, calling the experience a "collective achievement".



The Ax-4 crew was welcomed by the seven-member Expedition 73 team at the ISS and took part in a safety briefing. Former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, ESA (European Space Agency) astronauts Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary are part of the crew for the Axiom 4 mission.



"I have a small message for my countrymen: It is because of your love and blessings that I have safely reached the International Space Station. It may look easy to stand here, but it is not; my head is aching. However, we will get used to it. We will be here for 14 days, conducting scientific experiments and speaking with you. This is a milestone for India. Let's make this journey exciting and let everyone participate with interest," Group Captain Shukla said.



"The Tricolour I bear on my shoulder makes me feel as though the entire country is with me. I believe the next 14 days are going to be truly interesting," he added.

The astronauts plan to spend about two weeks aboard the orbiting laboratory, conducting a mission comprised of science, outreach, and commercial activities.

Group Captain Shukla will conduct experiments onboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4).

(With inputs from ANI)