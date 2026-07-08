BSES has launched its monsoon action plan in Delhi to ensure reliable power supply and consumer safety. The discom has issued a safety advisory, deployed response teams, and urged residents to report electrical hazards during the rainy season.

BSES on Tuesday said it has activated its monsoon preparedness plan and issued a safety advisory for consumers, outlining measures to ensure reliable power supply and minimise rain-related disruptions across its distribution areas in the national capital.

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BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) said their monsoon action plan follows an integrated and proactive approach aimed at ensuring consumer safety and reducing downtime arising from heavy rainfall and waterlogging.

A BSES official said the discoms were fully geared to ensure reliable power supply to over 54 lakh consumers and more than 2.25 crore residents while taking all necessary safety measures during the monsoon. "Consumers, too, have an important role to play in ensuring an incident-free season by following simple safety guidelines. We urge all residents to stay alert, exercise caution around electrical installations and report any safety hazards promptly," the official said.

Preventive Measures and Response

The power distribution companies said preventive measures had been undertaken to minimise moisture-related breakdowns, including raising the foundation height of transformers in low-lying areas, preventing waterlogging and moisture ingress in switchgear, and ensuring proper fencing around transformers. They added that Quick Response Teams had been deployed, war rooms set up for complaint monitoring and a consumer awareness campaign launched on monsoon safety precautions.

Precautionary Power Shutdowns

BSES said power supply may be switched off proactively in vulnerable or waterlogged areas as a precautionary measure to safeguard lives and prevent damage to electrical equipment.

Safety Advisory for Consumers

Advising consumers to exercise caution, BSES urged people to maintain a safe distance from electricity poles, substations, transformers and other electrical installations, avoid waterlogged areas near electrical infrastructure, get internal wiring inspected by licensed electrical contractors and switch off the main supply in case of waterlogging or leakage.

Warning Against Power Theft

The discoms also cautioned against power theft through hooking, saying it poses a serious safety hazard during the monsoon as illegally drawn wires can fall during rain or strong winds, leading to injuries or fatalities.

Risks from Unplanned Digging

They further warned that unplanned digging for road repairs or laying cables and pipelines near electrical infrastructure could disrupt power supply and pose safety risks.

How to Report Emergencies

BSES appealed to consumers to promptly report fallen cables, damaged poles, exposed wiring and other electrical emergencies through its call centres, WhatsApp services and mobile applications. (ANI)