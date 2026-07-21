BRS leader Manne Krishank has accused the Congress Government in Telangana of betraying its 'Free Indiramma Houses' promise. He alleges the government is demanding Rs 6 lakh from beneficiaries for homes that were promised to be free during the elections.

BRS Accuses Congress of Betrayal Over Housing Scheme

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Manne Krishank has accused the Congress Government of misleading the people under the guise of the "Free Indiramma Houses" scheme and betraying its election promises, as per the release. He said that during the Assembly elections, the Congress had promised to provide free Indiramma houses to eligible poor families. However, the Government is now allegedly asking beneficiaries to bear Rs 6 lakh towards house construction, while applicants are also being forced to spend around Rs 10,000 during the application process.

He questioned whether this was a welfare scheme or a real estate business being run by the Government. Krishank stated that asking poor families to pay Rs 6 lakh after promising them free houses amounts to a complete betrayal of public trust.

Broken Promises and Political Timeline Questioned

He further remarked that implementing the scheme in this manner was not only deceiving the poor but also tarnishing the legacy of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, in whose name the scheme has been launched. He demanded that the Congress Government immediately fulfil its promise of constructing 6,000 Indiramma Houses in the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency, a commitment made during the by-election campaign.

He pointed out that the Government has already presented its third State Budget, leaving only one regular budget and one election budget before the next Assembly elections, and questioned when these promised houses would actually be completed.

Public Dissatisfaction and Election Warning

Krishank said there is growing public dissatisfaction across Telangana over the Congress Government's failure to honour its election promises. According to him, many people are openly expressing regret for voting for the Congress after witnessing its failure to implement key welfare commitments.

He asserted that if the Congress Government fails to construct and hand over even a single Indiramma House before the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections, the party will have no moral right to seek votes from the people. (ANI)