The BRS Legal Cell issued notices to Congress leaders for social media posts alleging water from Konda Pochamma Sagar was diverted to former CM KCR's farmhouse. The party demanded post deletion, threatening legal action for defamation.

BRS Issues Legal Notice to Congress Leaders Over Farmhouse Allegations

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Legal Cell has issued legal notices to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud, Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna over social media posts alleging that water from Konda Pochamma Sagar was diverted to the farmhouse of BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

According to a press release issued by the BRS, the notices were sent by party General Secretary and Legal Cell in-charge, Soma Bharath Kumar. The party alleged that the claims were false and intended to damage KCR’s reputation.

The BRS Legal Cell has demanded that the three leaders immediately and unconditionally delete the relevant social media posts and withdraw the allegations. It warned that failure to comply with the notices could lead to further legal action, including defamation proceedings under applicable laws.

The party stated that it would not tolerate what it described as baseless allegations concerning Telangana’s irrigation projects and attempts to mislead the public. The notices follow similar legal notices reportedly issued by the BRS Legal Cell to the management and editor of the Telugu daily Velugu over the same issue. The allegations and the BRS response could not be independently verified from the press release alone.

KTR Expresses Grief Over Student Deaths in College Accident

Earlier on Sunday, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) expressed grief over the deaths of students in an accident at an engineering college in Nadergul, Telangana, and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

"BRS Working President KTR expressed deep sorrow over the death of two students in an accident at MVSR Engineering College in Nadergul. KTR conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the students who lost their lives in this tragic incident," the official statement read.

KTR also wished a speedy recovery to the students injured in the incident and urged the authorities to ensure that they receive the best possible medical treatment.

"Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families, KTR wished them strength and courage to cope with this immense loss and tragedy," it added. The incident occurred on Saturday during a Dandiya celebration at the college as part of its annual technical-cum-cultural festival, 'Sangamam', when a lighting truss collapsed amid strong winds, leaving students injured. (ANI)