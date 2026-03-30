A BRS delegation met Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, submitting a complaint against Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy for alleged illegal mining. They demanded his dismissal and a judicial probe, presenting documentary evidence of the same.

A delegation of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs and MLCs on Monday met the Governor of Telangana, Shiv Pratap Shukla, and submitted a formal complaint seeking an inquiry into the alleged illegal mining and land-grabbing activities of Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

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The BRS delegation held a detailed meeting with the Governor at Raj Bhavan for nearly an hour, during which they presented documentary evidence related to large-scale irregularities, including illegal mining operations and unlawful land encroachments linked to the Minister. The delegation demanded the immediate dismissal of Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and called for an independent judicial inquiry, preferably under the supervision of a sitting High Court judge, to ensure transparency and justice.

BRS Details Allegations Against Minister

BRS leaders alleged that a company linked to the Minister, Raghava Constructions, has been carrying out illegal mining activities in violation of established norms, including operations in restricted zones such as catchment areas of twin reservoirs. They further stated that these activities were being conducted without mandatory clearances such as mineral dealer licenses, pollution control approvals, electricity permissions, and industrial clearances, resulting in the loss of hundreds of crores worth of public resources.

The delegation also pointed out that when these issues were raised in the Assembly, the ruling Congress government chose to suspend and expel BRS MLAs and MLCs instead of addressing the allegations. They noted that even the government had admitted in the Assembly that notices were issued to Raghava Constructions, thereby acknowledging irregularities.

KTR Slams 'Emergency-like' Conditions

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), speaking to the media, stated that the Congress government, which came to power promising "Indiramma Rajyam", has instead recreated conditions reminiscent of the Emergency era. He reminded that even the Governor had endured imprisonment during the Emergency, and expressed concern that similar undemocratic conditions are now prevailing in Telangana.

Calls for Independent Probe, Minister's Dismissal

KTR asserted that a legislative committee comprising MLAs and MLCs should be constituted to investigate the matter, or alternatively, a fully independent judicial probe must be ordered. He expressed a lack of confidence in state agencies such as CB-CID, especially when the Chief Minister himself holds the Home portfolio. He further stated that since Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy is a serving Minister, there is a clear risk of influencing any inquiry conducted by the state government, and hence, he must be removed from office immediately.

"We have sought three things from the Governor - we sought the dismissal of the Revenue Minister from the Council of Ministers, we also sought the Governor's intervention into establishing an independent inquiry headed by a High Court sitting judge, we sought the Governor to intervene and look into these matters and seek more information from the Govt, on illegal mining in the state of Telangana. We have also reminded the Governor of the emergency during Indira Gandhi's time - of those oppressive regimes and a similar regime is again at play in Telangana today...We have requested him to intervene and send a very strong message to the State Council of Ministers," KTR said.

The BRS leaders urged the Governor to intervene in the interest of justice and direct an impartial investigation, either through a sitting High Court judge or central agencies. Responding to the representation and evidence submitted, the Governor reportedly assured that he would examine the matter positively.

Challenges CM Revanth Reddy

KTR also criticised the silence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the issue, stating that it has failed to exert any pressure on the state government so far. Taking a sharp dig at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, KTR remarked, "There is no bigger blackmailer in the state than Revanth Reddy." He accused the Chief Minister of backtracking on his promise to order inquiries into corruption allegations and questioned his inaction despite evidence being presented against Minister Ponguleti.

KTR challenged the Chief Minister to demonstrate integrity by ordering a probe not only into Ponguleti's alleged scams but also into multiple other issues, including the Amrut scam, phone tapping case, Singareni irregularities, and Hyderabad industrial land policy violations. He concluded by stating that the BRS will intensify its agitation and continue its fight until justice is delivered to victims and illegal mining and land-grabbing activities are stopped.

(ANI)