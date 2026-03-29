BRS MLA Kalvakuntla Sanjay Kumar accuses Telangana's Revenue Minister of illegal mining, demanding a probe. CM Revanth Reddy has ordered a wider CB-CID inquiry into mining since 2014, also targeting BRS leaders. KTR alleges threats from the CM.

BRS Demands Probe into Alleged Illegal Mining

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Kalvakuntla Sanjay Kumar on Sunday demanded action against Telangana Revenue Minister for alleged illegal mining, citing evidence of revenue loss. BRS leaders protested at Gun Park, pushing for a House Committee probe. Kumar urges the government to act swiftly, expressing frustration over the lack of response.

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Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Kumar said, "The revenue minister is looting all the state revenue, and we have clearly shown this to the government with the evidence... We request that the government form a House Committee... But till now, the government has not responded. The government should take immediate action on the revenue minister..."

CM Orders Wider CB-CID Inquiry

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had announced a CB-CID inquiry into mining leases and illegal mining since the state's formation in 2014. The Chief Minister has also directed the investigation to cover the Sircilla sand mafia, including BRS former MP Santosh Rao and his father, Ravinder Rao. Alleged illegal granite mining linked to former NRS Minister Gangula Kamalakar and mining activities associated with BRS Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra's company, along with Raghava Constructions, will also be examined. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said the probe aims to uncover the truth behind these allegations.

KTR Alleges Threats, Musi Project Corruption

Further, BRS working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) stated that even today, when Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy's alleged mining irregularities were questioned, the Chief Minister responded with threats against the opposition. He said that intimidation has become habitual for Revanth Reddy, but asserted that BRS will never succumb to such threats.

Expressing serious concern over the Musi project, KTR alleged that massive corruption is being carried out in its name. He criticised the Chief Minister for claiming that there are no funds to implement election promises, while simultaneously announcing expenditure of nearly Rs. 1.5 lakh crore under the Musi project. He alleged that the Congress government has discarded the comprehensive Rs. 16,000 crore plan prepared by the previous BRS government and is now inflating estimates to facilitate corruption. KTR recalled that the previous government had nearly completed sewage treatment infrastructure for the Musi River and had also planned to bring water through the Kaleshwaram project. Despite this, he alleged that the current government is deliberately escalating costs to enable large-scale financial irregularities.