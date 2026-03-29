BRS, led by KTR, has demanded Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy's dismissal over a major illegal mining scam. KTR presented evidence of the minister's family company's involvement and warned of a large-scale public protest if no action is taken.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has demanded the immediate dismissal of Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy over allegations of corruption and illegal mining. BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) warned that if the government fails to act, the party will approach the Governor with a formal complaint, and, if necessary, take the issue directly to the public on a large scale, the release said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BRS Exposes Alleged Mining Scam

KTR levelled serious allegations against the minister, stating that the government has been shaken following the revelations made by BRS Legislature Party Deputy Leader T Harish Rao. He said that Harish Rao had exposed, with documentary evidence sourced from the government itself, a major scam involving a senior minister ranked No.2 in the state government. The company linked to the minister's family was found to have violated rules and engaged in illegal mining activities.

KTR questioned why the government has taken strict legal action against other companies involved in illegal mining, but failed to act against Raghava Constructions. He raised doubts whether the inaction is due to the company's connection to the minister or due to the Chief Minister's own involvement.

KTR Questions Chief Minister's Role

He pointed out that after the exposure by Harish Rao, the Chief Minister admitted that irregularities had indeed taken place. However, instead of taking responsibility, he attempted to counterattack by claiming that the government itself had revealed the issue. KTR criticised the Chief Minister's claim that the company belonged to "distant relatives" of Minister Ponguleti, calling it absurd.

KTR stated that the minister's wife, son, and brother are directly linked to the company and that the minister himself served as its chairman between 2020 and 2022. He accused the Chief Minister of making contradictory and misleading statements, reflecting a lack of credibility. He further alleged that the Chief Minister's strong defence of Raghava Constructions indicates his own involvement in the matter.

He cited the allocation of contracts under the Kodangal Lift Irrigation Project to the same company and raised concerns over large-scale land irregularities in the state involving the Chief Minister and his associates. KTR criticised the government for failing to deliver any meaningful work for the people over the past two and a half years, instead focusing on cases, commissions, and vendetta politics.

Scale of Corruption and Government Inaction

Questioning the government's inaction, he asked why no action has been taken against the minister's family company despite clear evidence. He pointed out that under the law, a second notice in such cases can lead to imprisonment of up to one year, yet the government continues to protect the accused.

He also criticised the Mining Minister for downplaying the issue as a mere Rs 4 lakh matter, stating that officials had detected violations worth ₹32 lakh in a single day during inspections. He said this clearly indicates a much larger scam involving public resources over a prolonged period. KTR alleged that another company, Bhagyalakshmi Mining in Kokapet, is linked to a close relative of the Chief Minister. He questioned the discrepancy in mining revenues, stating that while the government claims increased revenue, only about ₹900 crore is being realised instead of the expected Rs1,700-1,800 crore, raising serious concerns about diversion of funds.

Demands for Investigation and Criticism of BJP

BRS demanded the constitution of a House Committee to investigate the roles of the minister, the Chief Minister, and others involved. He recalled that in the past, similar allegations, such as the Obulapuram mining case, were probed through a House Committee, ensuring transparency.

He also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not acting as a responsible opposition, alleging that its members appeared to support the government during Assembly proceedings. He said that despite informing the central government about several scams, there has been no response. KTR further alleged that the minister and his family are involved in land grabbing and illegal activities, warning that BRS will not let the issue go.

Hyderabad Metro 'Land Scam' Allegations

On the Hyderabad Metro issue, KTR accused the Chief Minister of misleading the public by claiming that a Rs 22,000 crore asset was acquired for Rs 15,000 crore. He clarified that the 280 acres of land given for the Metro project belong to the government and were only leased, not transferred. He stated that, as per the agreement, the private company was to develop the land and eventually return it to the government.

However, the current move effectively shifts a private company's debt onto the people of Telangana, which he termed unacceptable. KTR alleged that pressure and coercion are being used against L&T to take control of valuable land parcels and described the entire episode as a large-scale land scam aimed at capturing 280 acres of prime land in Hyderabad. He pointed out that when the Metro expansion from Raidurgam to the airport was proposed earlier, the central government had raised no objections. The sudden change in stance now raises further questions, he said.

Calling it a "land scam blueprint," KTR asserted that there is no public interest involved in the current decisions. He demanded a judicial inquiry by a sitting High Court judge into the entire matter.

BRS Vows to Escalate Agitation

Reiterating BRS's stand, he demanded the immediate dismissal of the minister. He warned that if the government does not respond, BRS will approach the Governor and intensify the agitation among the public. KTR concluded by stating that, as the principal opposition, BRS will not leave the issue and will take it to the people if necessary. (ANI)