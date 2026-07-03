Congress MLC Addanki Dayakar claims the BRS is trying to become the main opposition party in Telangana to bargain with the BJP for future elections. He accused BRS leaders of creating 'political drama' and challenged an absent KCR to return to politics.

BRS Posturing to Bargain with BJP, Alleges Congress

Congress MLC Dr Addanki Dayakar has said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is attempting to project itself as the principal opposition in Telangana to strengthen its bargaining position with the BJP ahead of future elections. He also said that BRS leaders were creating "political drama" while former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) remains absent from active politics.

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Speaking to ANI, Dayakar said the BRS was trying to establish itself as the number two party in the state with the intention of aligning with the BJP. "The BRS leaders are creating political drama in Telangana. They want to establish themselves as the number two party. Why? Because they want to bargain with the BJP. With elections approaching, KCR remains absent. He has not actively returned to Telangana politics. Instead, his son and son-in-law are creating political drama in the Telangana political arena," he said.

'KCR Should Face the People'

Dayakar challenged KCR to return to active politics and directly face the people of Telangana. "We challenge them. If KCR is still in politics, he should come forward and face the people. He should not remain absent while others play political dramas in front of the people of Telangana," he said.

He further alleged that the BRS was seeking an understanding with the BJP and claimed the party lacked leadership. "They want to align with the BJP. That is why they are engaging in these kinds of activities. Otherwise, there is no future for the BRS party. Today, the BRS is a leaderless party. The people of Telangana are watching these tactics very closely," he said.

The Congress leader also accused the BRS of relying on propaganda against the state government and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. "The BRS keeps making allegations against the government and against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. They rely mainly on propaganda against the Congress government," he added.

BRS Leaders Detained During Protest March

On Thursday, BRS leaders, including former Minister T Harish Rao, were taken into preventive custody by police from Telangana Bhavan while they were on their way to Gun Park for a proposed debate with Telangana ministers.

Police shifted Harish Rao and other BRS leaders in a DCM vehicle to a police station. According to the BRS, the leaders were not informed about the police station they were being taken to. (ANI)