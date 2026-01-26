BRO's 118 RCC conducted a 40-hour snow-clearance operation at Chatergala Pass, clearing 38 km of road. The mission successfully rescued 40 army troops and 20 civilians stranded by heavy snowfall, restoring critical connectivity.

118 Road Construction Company (RCC) of 35 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) under Project Sampark of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) successfully carried out a high-altitude rescue and road restoration operation at Chatergala Pass (10,500 ft) in the Bhaderwah-Chatergala axis after heavy snowfall disrupted connectivity.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Rescue and Clearance Operation

The snow-clearance operation commenced at 0630 hrs on January 24 and continued for nearly 40 hours, clearing approximately 38 km of road buried under 5-6 feet of snow.

The route was opened by 7: 30 pm on January 25, enabling the safe evacuation of 40 troops of 4 Rashtriya Rifles along with weapons and stores, and 20 stranded civilians.

Mission Accomplished

The rescue mission was completed by 02: 30 am on 26 January 2026 with zero casualties, highlighting the professionalism and dedication of BRO personnel working under extreme winter conditions. The operation was executed in close coordination with the Indian Army, restoring critical connectivity in the region, according to the release.