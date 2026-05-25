Amid a severe heatwave, Delhi Traffic Police have equipped personnel with innovative AC helmets. The cooling headgear, which works for 4-5 hours per charge, is part of a pilot project to protect officers managing traffic in extreme temperatures.

As New Delhi swelters under a blistering 43°C heatwave, the Delhi Traffic Police are fighting back with innovation. To safeguard personnel braving the extreme conditions, the department has launched a high-tech relief initiative, introducing AC helmets and portable fans to help officers maintain their composure and health while managing the city's busy intersections.

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High-Tech Solutions for On-Duty Officers

The cooling headgear is currently being piloted for traffic personnel stationed for long hours in direct sunlight. According to Assistant Sub-Inspector Veer Singh, the technology is a game-changer. The helmets keep officers cool and relaxed throughout their shift. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Traffic, Veer Singh, said, "This helmet keeps us relaxed in this weather. It can work easily for 4-5 hours, depending on the charge in its battery..." Depending on the charge, the cooling system effectively lasts for 4-5 hours, allowing for sustained comfort during peak heat.

For those managing VIP movements, the department has deployed mobile vans that act as mobile hydration and nutrition hubs, providing essential water and food to prevent exhaustion.

Expert Warnings Amid Severe Heatwave

The initiative comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues Red and Orange alerts across multiple states, signalling a period of severe, life-threatening temperatures. Dr. Randeep Guleria, Chairman of the Institute of Internal Medicine, Respiratory & Sleep Medicine at Medanta, warns that the human body is being pushed to its limits. While common issues like prickly heat can be managed with basic precautions, he emphasised that prolonged exposure carries grave risks: "Prolonged exposure to extreme heat can trigger heat stroke, a potentially life-threatening condition in which the body loses its ability to regulate temperature."

As the heatwave continues to grip North India, the Delhi Traffic Police's move serves as a critical model for protecting frontline workers whose duties require them to remain in the heart of the crisis. (ANI)