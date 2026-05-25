Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane labelled Rahul Gandhi a 'Pakistani agent' after the Congress leader predicted the NDA govt won't last. Gandhi also attacked PM Modi as 'Inflation Man' over fuel price hikes, accusing the govt of fleecing the public.

Rane Slams Rahul Gandhi, Calls Him 'Pakistani Agent'

A fierce political war of words has erupted in Maharashtra, as state Minister Nitesh Rane on Monday slammed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress leader of acting as a "Pakistani agent" and suggesting his rhetoric is influenced by external handlers.

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Following Rahul Gandhi's assertion that the current NDA government "will not last till next year" due to ongoing economic distress, Nitesh Rane reacted sharply, claiming the Congress MP is echoing sentiments intended to appease interests across the border. "Rahul Gandhi is a Pakistani agent. He himself talked about Pakistan...," Rane told reporters. "He reads a script here which originated there. To make his Pakistani bosses happy, their agent Rahul Gandhi came here and made statements against PM Modi."

Gandhi's Criticism of NDA Government Sparks Row

The heated exchange stems from remarks made by Rahul Gandhi during a meeting of the Congress Minority Department advisory council. Gandhi, who has been vocally critical of the Centre's economic policies, warned that the current government's foundation is unstable.

'Inflation Man': Gandhi Attacks PM Over Fuel Price Hikes

Furthermore, Gandhi took to the social media platform X to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi over recent fuel price hikes. Labelling the Prime Minister "Inflation Man Modi," the Congress leader alleged that the government deliberately controlled prices during the election period only to increase them in instalments afterwards.

"Inflation Man Modi strikes again. They raise petrol-diesel prices in installments--so that your pocket keeps getting quietly fleeced. I've been warning for months about an economic storm coming. But Modi ji, as always, was busy with elections back then--and the moment elections ended, petrol-diesel was hiked by 28," the Congress leader wrote on X. "And this rise will just keep happening. Inflation Man Modi's only job is this--promises during elections, and the rest of the time, attacks on the public's pocket," his post added. (ANI)