The Jain community in Australia is celebrating Paryushan Parv while building its first grand temples in Melbourne and Sydney. Nearly 3000 tonnes of Rajasthan marble, the same stone used in the Taj Mahal, will be shipped for the historic construction.

According to the last census, the Jain community in Australia numbers about 6,000, per the SBS.com.au. Despite its small size, the group has been working for years to preserve its faith and build a strong spiritual and cultural legacy in the country.

Rajasthan marble (Taj Mahal marble) for temples

On Thursday, the Australian High Commission in India announced that marble from Rajasthan will be shipped to Australia for temple construction. Nearly 3,000 tonnes of this marble, which is the same variety used to build the Taj Mahal, will be transported. Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green shared the news on social media. He wrote, "Rajasthan's timeless marbles, the same stone that built the Taj Mahal, are heading to Australia. Nearly 3,000 tonnes will soon shape new Jain temples in Melbourne & Sydney, as Australia's 6,000-strong Jain community builds a legacy of faith & heritage."

Melbourne temple already underway

Earlier in June, the High Commission had posted about the construction of Victoria's first Jain temple in Melbourne. That temple alone is being built from 1,500 tonnes of Rajasthan marble. The temple is expected to be completed by next year. Once finished, it will be the first-ever Jain temple in Australia. Work on the Melbourne site is already progressing.

Jain community efforts

The Melbourne Shwetambar Jain Sangh (MSJS), founded in 2007, is leading these efforts. MSJS is a not-for-profit organisation that promotes Jain teachings and philosophy in Victoria. As per its website, MSJS organises cultural and religious activities for families and individuals. These programs help the community stay connected to Jain values of non-violence, spiritual development, and cultural identity.

Cultural ties between India and Australia

The announcement about the temples is a splendid example of strong cultural ties between India and Australia. The Australian High Commission in India has been actively sharing updates that highlight diversity and heritage.

Recently, on Hindi Diwas, the High Commission shared greetings and a video of its staff reciting Hindi tongue-twisters. In a post on X, High Commissioner Philip Green wrote in Hindi: “Hindi is not just a language; it is a bridge of friendship, culture, and ideas. Heartfelt wishes to all on #Hindi_Diwas!”

A legacy in the making

For the Jain community in Australia, the temples in Melbourne and Sydney are more than places of worship. They symbolise identity, faith, and a long-awaited dream of establishing a permanent legacy in their adopted country.

With Rajasthan’s marble heading to Australia, the community’s ambition is turning into reality, combining centuries-old Indian heritage with Australia’s multicultural future.

