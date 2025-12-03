MoS Home Nityanand Rai informed Rajya Sabha that the Bharat Ke Veer Trust ensures that the Next of Kin (NoK) of martyrs receive a minimum of Rs 1 crore from all entitlements. Parents of married martyrs are also given Rs 10 lakh from the trust.

Minimum Rs 1 crore for martyrs' next of kin

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply that the Bharat Ke Veer Trust ensures that NoK (Next of Kin) of martyrs get a minimum of Rs One Crore from all entitlements.

MoS Home Nityanand Rai, in a written reply to the question of Dinesh Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, informed the Upper House that the Bharat Ke Veer portal was launched in 2017 and Bharat Ke Veer Trust was established in 2018. Through the Bharat Ke Veer portal, financial assistance of Rs 25 Lakh, in addition to other financial entitlements, is being provided to the NoKs of martyrs.

"The Bharat Ke Veer Trust ensures that NoK of martyrs get a minimum of Rs 01 Crore from all entitlements. Parents of married martyrs are also provided financial assistance of Rs 10 Lakh from "Bharat Ke Veer" Trust," MoS Home added.

MoS Home Rai further added that 657 dependents of martyrs have been provided financial assistance from Bharat Ke Veer so far.

About the 'Bharat Ke Veer' initiative

The Trust has been approved under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act, 1961, under which contributions to the Trust will be exempt from Income Tax.

Notable Trustees

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and former national badminton player and coach Pullela Gopichand are among the seven trustees of 'Bharat Ke Veer' trust, formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Origins and Purpose

The MHA created the trust in April 2017 to provide a platform to citizens for contributing and providing assistance to the families of slain Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel. The website 'bharatkeveer.gov.in' was launched for people willing to contribute to the families of bravehearts who sacrifice their lives in the line of duty for the nation. (ANI)