A tragic incident in Erode has claimed the life of a five-year-old boy after a piece of banana became lodged in his windpipe, resulting in fatal asphyxiation on Wednesday afternoon.

Circumstances of the Incident

The child, identified as Saicharan, was at his residence in Annai Sathya Nagar within the Erode District Corporation jurisdiction when the accident occurred. He had been left in the care of his grandmother while his parents, Manickam and Muthulakshmi—both wage laborers—attended to their work commitments. The couple, who have been married for eight years, are also parents to a five-year-old daughter.

According to police accounts, Saicharan had peeled a banana he had retrieved from home and begun consuming it. During the process, a portion of the fruit dislodged and entered his windpipe, obstructing his airway. The child began choking as a result of the blockage.

Emergency Response

Saicharan's grandmother and neighboring residents immediately recognized the severity of the situation and transported the boy to Erode Government Hospital. However, upon arrival at the medical facility, the child was already unresponsive. Medical personnel conducted a rapid assessment, but determined that Saicharan had already succumbed to suffocation by the time he reached hospital care. Intervention proved impossible.

Police Investigation

The Karungalpalayam police station registered a formal case following the incident and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child's death. Authorities are examining the sequence of events that led to the fatal choking incident.