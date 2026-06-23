Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, calling it an 'engine of loot' led by CM Mohan Yadav. He also criticized the India-US trade deal, warning it would harm Indian farmers and lacked guarantees against tariffs.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'double engine' government in Madhya Pradesh, alleging large-scale corruption and claiming that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is directly involved in what he described as an "engine of loot".

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In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh said the state government is witnessing rampant loot under the guise of governance. भाजपा की मध्य प्रदेश की 'डबल इंजन' की सरकार में 'लूट का इंजन' तेज रफ्तार से चल रहा है। खुद प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री मोहन यादव इस लूट के कर्ताधर्ता बने हुए हैं। चर्चा यह भी है कि मुख्यमंत्री के खिलाफ "खबर की खेती" मप्र से केंद्र में गए कृषि मंत्री ने ही करवाई है! आपसी लड़ाई कुर्सी… pic.twitter.com/RjV3xDtUJ2 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 23, 2026 "In the BJP's 'double engine' government in Madhya Pradesh, the 'engine of loot' is running at full speed. The Chief Minister of the state himself, Mohan Yadav, has become the mastermind of this loot. There is also talk that the "farming of news" against the Chief Minister has been orchestrated by the Agriculture Minister who went from MP to the center! It seems like infighting over the chair and shares in the loot. On this major issue, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Shri Jitu Patwari (@jitupatwari) will hold an important press conference in Bhopal at 11:30 AM today," he wrote on X.

Ramesh criticises India-US trade deal

Earlier in the day, Ramesh had also criticised the interim framework of the India-United States trade deal, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to sign any agreement that he claimed would go against national interests.

In an X post, Jairam Ramesh claimed that Indian farmers will be adversely affected by the deal and warned that New Delhi may not receive a guarantee against unilaterally imposed tariffs on Indian goods.

Chronology of tariffs and agreement

Recalling the chronology of imposition of tariffs and India-US reaching an interim agreement, the Congress leader said, "The US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is in New Delhi today and tomorrow. On the request of PM Modi, while he was under pressure from @RahulGandhi's expose in Parliament of his cowardice in front of China, an India-US Joint statement on trade was issued on February 6, 2026. The US promised to reduce tariffs on Indian exports from 25 per cent to 18 per cent. India promised to eliminate its tariffs or reduce them deeply on US agricultural commodities and industrial products and purchase up to $500 billion from the US over five years."

"On February 20, 2026, the Supreme Court of the US ruled that President Trump's reciprocal tariff strategy was illegal. The very tariff concession that the US had offered India in the February 6, 2026, joint statement effectively disappeared overnight. Within hours of the US Supreme Court ruling, the US imposed a temporary 10 per cent tariff on all its trading partners, including India. The legal basis for this expires on July 24, 2026. There is considerable uncertainty on what will happen thereafter," he added.

Ramesh criticised the interim deal as India agreed to eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and several US food and agricultural products. (ANI)