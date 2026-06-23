DMK MLAs walked out of the Tamil Nadu Assembly as CM Vijay accused the Opposition of 'blame-game politics' and past corruption. Amid a ruckus, the CM addressed law and order issues and vowed to pursue corruption cases against previous governments.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLAs on Tuesday walked out of the Tamil Nadu Assembly as Chief Minister Vijay targeted the Opposition while addressing the House. CM Vijay accused the Opposition leaders of "blame-game politics" and accused the past governments of corruption amid sloganeering by the DMK MLAs.

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Amid ruckus in the House, Speaker JCD Pabhakar and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLAs asked the DMK leaders to let the Chief Minister complete his speech. While DMK has accused the TVK of "horse-trading" as Secular Progressive Alliance partners Congress, CPI(M) and other parties joined hands with the ruling camp, Vijay maintained that CPI(M) and Indian Union Muslim League made their decisions independently.

Addressing the House during the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's Address in the State Assembly, CM Vijay said, "They say that secular parties are part of the government. They claim that we sent them and brought them in. They say that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Indian Union Muslim League made their own independent decisions. At the same time, they accuse us of having sent them and brought them in."

CM Vijay on law and order situation

He highlighted the absence of a Director General of Police (DGP) in Tamil Nadu as a reason behind the law and order situation in the state. The CM said, "There can be no difference of opinion on the need to maintain law and order properly. We will ensure that it is maintained. We will not tolerate women being harmed. We are taking action and will continue to take action to curb drug abuse. This is not a problem that emerged today; it is an issue that has existed for many years. When opposition members raise this issue, it does not appear to be a genuine concern. Instead, it appears to be a blame-game politics and politics based on defamation."

Vijay targets previous MK Stalin government

Targeting the previous MK Stalin government, Vijay said, "People repeatedly spoke about the absence of a Director General of Police (DGP). They kept saying it until they were exhausted. It is only under our government that a DGP has now been appointed. Drug abuse has increased. Who is responsible for that? Under whose control was the police department? Why was it not brought under control? The answer is known to their own conscience. In a democracy, questions can be raised in the Legislative Assembly. This is not a monarchy; it is a people's government. Everyone should understand that and speak in a balanced and fair manner. If administrative efficiency means intimidating people, silencing them, and engaging in corruption, then our government will certainly not do that."

'Will not spare anyone involved in corruption': CM

Vijay also said that the corruption cases coming to light will be pursued and the TVK government "will not spare" the perpetrators involved. "They are collecting money in the name of party funds. We will never loot public money. Every corruption case that comes to light will be pursued, and we will not spare anyone involved," the CM said.

Speaker intervenes amid ruckus

Amid ruckus in the House, Assembly Speaker JCD Prabakar said, "The opposition leader will be given an opportunity to speak after the Chief Minister completes his address... Yesterday, when the Opposition Leader spoke, he made allegation after allegation. The Opposition Leader will be given a proper opportunity to respond. Please remain calm."

Vijay was seen concluding his address with a cinematic gesture with the permission of the Assembly Speaker. (ANI)