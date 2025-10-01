India won the Panama en Positivo Award 2025 as Pais Amigo (Friend Country) of Panama, chosen by jury and popular votes. The honor recognizes India’s role in boosting traditions, trade, technology, tourism, and talent training.

India has been honored with the prestigious 'Panama en Positivo Award 2025' as the 'Pais Amigo' (Friend Country) of Panama. The recognition, decided by both jury and popular votes, highlights India’s strong contributions in strengthening ties with Panama across traditions, trade, technology, tourism, and talent training. The award underlines India’s growing cultural and economic presence in Latin America.

Officials noted that India's engagement with Panama reflects shared values of friendship and cooperation. This recognition is seen as a milestone in India's expanding global outreach, especially in Central America, strengthening people-to-people connections and bilateral opportunities across multiple sectors.

India-Panama ties: A bond rooted in history and community

The connection between India and Panama is one of the oldest in Central America, dating back to the mid-19th century. The first wave of Indians, particularly Sikh immigrants, arrived to work on the construction of the Panama Railways. This was followed by another significant migration during the early 20th century, when Indians contributed to the building of the Panama Canal.

Today, Panama hosts more than 15,000 Indians and people of Indian origin, making it the largest concentration of the Indian diaspora in Central America. The majority of the community hails from Gujarat and is engaged in wholesale and retail trade, playing a key role in Panama’s commercial sector.

The community has also enriched Panama’s cultural and religious landscape. In 1986, a Gurdwara was established in Panama City under the non-profit organization Sociedad Guru Nanak to serve the Sikh population. Over the years, the growing Indian community has built temples, mosques, and even a Bahá’í temple, reflecting its diversity and inclusive spirit.

The flourishing Indian diaspora continues to strengthen the deep cultural, economic, and people-to-people ties between the two nations, making India a vital partner and friend of Panama in the region.