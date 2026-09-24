Deendayal Port Authority and Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited will lay the foundation for a 150 TPD e-Methanol Plant in Kandla on Sep 26, 2026. The ₹2,300 crore project aims to boost cleaner marine fuel and create over 3,500 jobs.

Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, in association with Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited (APCL), will organise the Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony of the 150 TPD e-Methanol Plant on September 26, 2026 at DPA Exhibition Ground, Gandhidham, Gujarat.

The project is an important initiative towards supporting India’s transition to cleaner and greener energy.

Key Dignitaries

The foundation stone will be laid by Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat; Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways; and Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam.

The ceremony will also be graced by Vinodbhai Chavda, MP (Kutch-Morbi); Maltiben Maheshwari, MLA (Gandhidham); Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman, Deendayal Port Authority; and Bikul Deka, Chairman, Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited.

Project Details and Strategic Importance

The proposed 150 TPD e-Methanol Plant, with an investment of around ₹2,300 crore, will bring together the industrial expertise of Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited and the strategic maritime infrastructure of Deendayal Port Authority.

The plant is planned in scalable modules and is expected to strengthen the availability of cleaner fuel for the maritime sector.

Located at Deendayal Port, one of India’s major maritime gateways, the project is expected to support the use of e-Methanol as a cleaner marine fuel. It will also help reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels and support cleaner shipping operations, including vessels operating on international routes.

Economic Growth and Employment

The project is expected to create more than 3,500 direct and indirect employment opportunities, benefiting youth, skilled workers, engineers, transporters, suppliers and other allied sectors. It is also expected to generate new opportunities for local businesses and contribute to the economic development of the Kutch region.

A Step Towards a Greener Future

The initiative reflects the Government of India’s continued focus on green energy, sustainable port development and greater energy self-reliance. The partnership between DPA and APCL also brings together the strengths of Gujarat and Assam for the development of India’s emerging green-fuel ecosystem.

The foundation stone laying of the 150 TPD e-Methanol Plant will mark another important step in DPA’s efforts towards promoting cleaner fuels, sustainable maritime growth and a greener future for India. (ANI)