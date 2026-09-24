SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal slammed the Punjab government over ED raids, alleging corruption has reached the CM's office. She challenged the 'honest' AAP government to cooperate with the investigation and promised accountability if SAD returns to power.

SAD MP Questions AAP's 'Honesty'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday targeted the Punjab government over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids in the state, alleging corruption and demanding that those facing allegations cooperate with the investigation.

Addressing the media in Bathinda, the former Union Minister targeted the AAP government's previous claims of clean governance, stating that those who once boasted about transparency are now attempting to evade scrutiny. "The government that used to put up big posters claiming to be extremely honest is now running away from the ED. If they are truly honest, they should allow the ED to carry out its investigation and cooperate fully. If there is nothing wrong, nothing will be found," she said.

'CM’s Residence a Centre of Corruption'

Badal alleged that corruption had penetrated the highest levels of the state administration, pointing specifically to the Chief Minister's office and associated officials. She claimed that an extensive network was actively draining the state's resources. "They have turned the Chief Minister’s residence into a centre of corruption. Along with the OSD and his family, a major corruption network has been created. But the question is, why are they not taking action against those involved in serious crimes when allegations have been raised against their own people? There are audio and video recordings and statements before the court regarding these matters," Harsimrat said.

SAD Vows Accountability if Voted to Power

Assuring accountability if SAD returns to power, Badal declared that all individuals involved in the alleged looting of public funds—including officials and political figures—would face legal consequences and be forced to reimburse the state. "When the people of Punjab bring back the Shiromani Akali Dal government, those who have fled, along with the officers and people involved in looting Punjab’s treasury, will be brought to justice. Every single penny taken from the people of Punjab will be recovered and returned to the state treasury," she said.

Opposition Raises Allegations Amid ED Action

The SAD leader's remarks came after the ED carried out searches in Punjab as part of its investigation. The agency's action has drawn political reactions from leaders in the state, with opposition parties raising allegations against the ruling dispensation.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal also questioned why action was not being taken against those facing allegations of serious offences and said that the matter involved evidence that had been placed before the court. She reiterated that any alleged wrongdoing should be investigated and those found responsible should face legal action.

The SAD MP has repeatedly raised issues related to governance and alleged corruption in Punjab, while the state government has rejected allegations made by opposition leaders.