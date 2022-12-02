Hackers target 5 AIIMS servers; officials suspect China's involvement

The AIIMS network sanitisation is in progress. Antivirus solutions have been organised for servers and computers. It has been installed on nearly 1,200 out of 5,000 computers. Twenty out of 50 servers have been scanned.

A cyber attack on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the nationla capital has compromised the personal data of millions of patients. It is reportedly said that a total of five main servers were targeted by the hackers. It also said that Chinese hackers were involved in the attack.

It is reportedly said that more than 1,600 searches on the dark web for stolen AIIMS data. The stolen data includes details of VVIPs, including politicians and celebrities.

Sources from the IFSO have revealed that there were a total of five servers that were hacked. The FSL team is now examining the data leak.

The IFSO officials, however, are saying no data was lost. This is the first time a hacking case has been handled by IFSO. The main motive of the hackers was extortion of money, and further investigation is underway.

Hackers have allegedly demanded an estimated Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency from AIIMS. It is feared that data of around 3-4 crore patients could have been compromised due to the breach detected last Wednesday morning.

Services in the emergency, outpatient, inpatient, and laboratory wings are presently managed manually as the servers remain down.

Also, the AIIMS network sanitisation is in progress. Antivirus solutions have been organised for servers and computers. It has been installed on nearly 1,200 out of 5,000 computers. Twenty out of 50 servers have been scanned.