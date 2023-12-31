Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Breakthrough in pediatric cancer treatment: India's first chemotherapy syrup to benefit 10,000 kids a year

    The introduction of India's first child-friendly chemotherapy drug, PREVALL, marks a significant milestone in the field of pediatric oncology. With its innovative oral suspension formulation, precise dosing mechanisms, and stability in diverse conditions, this breakthrough promises to enhance the treatment experience for thousands of children diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 31, 2023, 4:25 PM IST

    In a significant leap forward for pediatric cancer care, doctors from Mumbai's Tata Memorial Centre, in collaboration with IDRS Labs in Bengaluru, have pioneered India's first and only chemotherapy drug in syrup form. This revolutionary development addresses the specific needs of children battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), the most common form of blood cancer affecting youngsters aged 1-10 years. The newly introduced drug, named PREVALL, is poised to benefit around 10,000 children annually, providing a more effective and child-friendly alternative to existing tablet formulations.

    The oral suspension of 6-mercaptopurine (6-MP) overcomes several challenges associated with traditional tablet formulations. These challenges include issues related to dosage precision, flexibility, and tolerability, which are crucial aspects of pediatric cancer treatment. Notably, the liquid formulations of 6-MP have been available in Europe and the US for an extended period, but the lack of accessibility in developing countries, especially for children, prompted the collaborative efforts of Tata Memorial Centre and IDRS Labs.

    The child-friendly formulation of PREVALL comes in the form of a powder for oral suspension, offering a versatile solution. Doctors at Tata Memorial Centre highlight its unique advantages, including the ability to be reconstituted into a 100 ml oral suspension at a concentration of 10mg/ml. This innovative approach eliminates the need for less-than-ideal practices like tablet crushing or alternate day dosing, ensuring more precise and tailored dosages for young patients.

    Dr. Girish Chinnaswamy, Professor and Head of the Department of Pediatric Oncology at Tata Hospital, emphasizes that formulations like PREVALL are a game-changer in ensuring optimal dosage. The drug is accompanied by a syringe and a Press In Bottle Adapter (PIBA), providing healthcare professionals with the tools for precise dosing tailored to each patient's unique body requirements.

    Dr. Vikram Gota, Professor of Clinical Pharmacology at ACTREC, sheds light on the design of the powder for oral suspension, emphasizing its stability even in hot and humid conditions. This aspect is crucial, especially in a country like India, where climatic variations can pose challenges to the stability of pharmaceutical formulations.

    The introduction of India's first child-friendly chemotherapy drug, PREVALL, marks a significant milestone in the field of pediatric oncology. With its innovative oral suspension formulation, precise dosing mechanisms, and stability in diverse conditions, this breakthrough promises to enhance the treatment experience for thousands of children diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. The collaboration between Tata Memorial Centre and IDRS Labs exemplifies the importance of bridging gaps in healthcare accessibility, particularly for vulnerable populations, and sets a precedent for future advancements in the fight against pediatric cancers.

