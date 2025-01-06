Three cases of HMPV virus detected in India, confirms health ministry

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday confirmed that two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases have been detected in Karnataka and one in Gujarat.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday confirmed that two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases have been detected in Karnataka and one in Gujarat. This marks the first reported cases of HMPV in India. These cases were identified through the ICMR's routine surveillance for various respiratory viruses, aligning with their ongoing efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses nationwide, as reported by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The health department said, a 3-month-old baby has been discharged and an 8-month-old is recovering. The infected infants and their families have no recent travel history, ruling out exposure from other regions or countries.

Meanwhile, a 2-month-old infant tested positive for HMPV in Gujarat. The baby showed symptoms of cold and cough, after which the family shifted the child to a hospital in Ahmedabad.

"Both cases were identified through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, as part of ICMR's ongoing efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses across the country. HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with HMPV have been reported in various countries," the Centre said in a statement.

"Furthermore, based on current data from ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network, there has been no unusual surge in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in the country," the ICMR said.

HMPV is a respiratory virus that often causes mild symptoms resembling a cold but can lead to other complications, particularly in infants, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. The virus can occasionally trigger pneumonia or exacerbate chronic respiratory conditions. Cases typically rise during the winter and early spring.

The Centre announced on Sunday that it is monitoring HMPV and other respiratory viruses, especially following recent reports of increased respiratory illnesses in China.

A Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) convened on January 4 to evaluate the situation, with representatives from the World Health Organisation (WHO), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and other health organisations participating.

As a precaution, the Centre has increased laboratory capacity for HMPV testing. The ICMR will monitor HMPV trends throughout the year, alongside other respiratory illnesses such as influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI). A robust network of surveillance systems, including those operated by ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), continues to track respiratory infections across the country.

