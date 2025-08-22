In a major security breach, a man entered the Parliament House by climbing a tree and scaling the wall on Friday morning.

In a major security breach, a man entered the Parliament building by jumping over the wall with the help of a tree on Friday morning. The incident took place at around 6:30 am. According to reports, officials said that the intruder reached the Garuda gate of the new Parliament building by jumping over the wall from the Rail Bhavan side. The security present in the Parliament building caught the accused and is interrogating him.

An investigation is underway into how he managed to scale the wall and enter the high-security zone.

The incident comes a day after the monsoon session of the Parliament concluded with frequent disruptions that overshadowed legislative business.

A similar incident of a security breach took place last year when a man in his early 20s scaled the Parliament wall and jumped inside the Annexe building premises. A purported video of the incident had also surfaced in which the suspect, wearing a pair of shorts and a T-shirt, was seen being held by the armed CISF personnel. Nothing incriminating was found on the man during frisking.

In 2023, on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two people, identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, allegedly jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters, and sloganeered before they were overpowered by some MPs. Around the same time, two other accused - Amol Shinde and Neelam Azad - sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi (dictatorship won't work)" outside Parliament premises. All four of the accused were arrested. Two more people, Mahesh Kumawat and Lalit Jha, were also arrested.