The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Neelam Azad and Mahesh Kumawat, accused in the Parliament security breach case which happened on December 13, 2023. The Court granted bail to the two subject to them furnishing bail bond of Rs. 50,000 each and two sureties of like amount.

The Court however barred the two from doing any press conferences or giving any interviews.

A division bench comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad and Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar also restrained them from posting anything on the social media relating to the incident in question. They have also been directed to report to the concerned police station on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10 AM.

The Court has also directed them not to leave the national capital.

2023 Parliament security breach case

The security breach at the old Parliament building took place last year on December 13, coinciding with the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. The four main executors - who had set off smoke canisters inside and outside Parliament - were held from the spot while two others surrendered to police a day later.

The bail approval came after the accused filed an appeal against the lower court's decision that had previously denied their bail application.