    SC's YouTube channel hacked, shows videos promoting cryptocurrency XRP

    The Supreme Court of India's YouTube channel appears to have been hacked and is currently showing videos promoting XRP, a cryptocurrency developed by US-based company Ripple Labs.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 11:35 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 11:53 AM IST

    The Supreme Court of India's YouTube channel appears to have been hacked and is currently showing videos promoting XRP, a cryptocurrency developed by US-based company Ripple Labs, Bar and Bench reported on Friday. The top court has been using its YouTube channel to stream hearings of cases listed before Constitution Benches and matters involving public interest.

    Recently, the hearings of the suo motu case on the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case were streamed live on YouTube.

    Videos of earlier hearings have apparently been made private by the hackers.

    A blank video with the title "Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC's $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION" is live at present on the hacked channel.

    Also read: Ubit Coin: Securing the Future of Digital Assets

    The cybercrime wave targeting prominent video channels has surged, with scammers now exploiting YouTube’s platform to hijack successful accounts.

    Notably, Ripple, a leading blockchain company, has taken legal action against YouTube, accusing the video giant of negligence in addressing the rampant impersonation of its CEO, Brad Garlinghouse.

    A detailed investigation by The Verge reveals the extent of the fraudulent activities, "Over the past several months, scammers have created official-sounding accounts for Ripple and its CEO Brad Garlinghouse. Some of the accounts were apparently stolen from successful YouTubers who had their accounts hacked, giving the scammers hundreds of thousands of subscribers. From there, they could post videos offering big XRP rewards in exchange for smaller initial payments, bilking viewers who thought they were watching Ripple’s channel."

    These fake accounts, operated by cybercriminals, prey on unsuspecting users by promising extravagant XRP rewards in return for modest payments. The hackers exploit the credibility of established YouTubers, whose accounts are infiltrated, enabling them to reach a vast audience with deceitful content.

    The Supreme Court of India is also reportedly investigating the hacking of a prominent YouTube channel, with official sources confirming to Bar & Bench that the court’s administration is looking into the matter.

    With high-profile entities like Ripple taking legal action and the judiciary stepping in, the broader issue of cybersecurity and platform accountability is being thrust into the spotlight. YouTube’s failure to prevent such widespread scams raises critical questions about its role in safeguarding creators and viewers alike.

