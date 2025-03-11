PM Modi, Mauritius PM Ramgoolam plant tree under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative

Read Full Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam jointly planted a Bael (Wood Apple) tree at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden in Mauritius on Tuesday as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative. The campaign, launched by PM Modi on World Environment Day in June 2024, aims to promote environmental responsibility while paying tribute to mothers.

PM Modi previously participated in a similar tree plantation drive during his visit to Guyana. Due to his sustained efforts, over 1 billion trees have been planted across India, with the initiative expanding globally. So far, 27,500 trees have been planted across 136 countries, with PM Modi personally participating in tree plantation efforts in two of them.

During his state visit to Mauritius, PM Modi received a grand ceremonial welcome. He expressed admiration for the cultural ties between India and Mauritius, highlighting how the Bhojpuri language thrives in the island nation. In a post on X, he wrote, “Memorable welcome in Mauritius. One of the highlights was the deep-rooted cultural connect, seen in the Geet-Gawai performance.”

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal briefed the media about PM Modi’s engagements, stating that he was warmly received at the airport by PM Ramgoolam and other dignitaries. Later, he is scheduled to meet Mauritius President Anerood Jugnauth and address the Indian diaspora.

