PM Modi, Mauritius PM Ramgoolam plant tree under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative

PM Narendra Modi and Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam planted a Bael tree under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative. Modi praised Mauritius’ cultural ties with India and will meet its President and the Indian diaspora during his visit.
 

PM Modi, Mauritius PM Ramgoolam plant bael tree under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative ddr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 11, 2025, 2:42 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam jointly planted a Bael (Wood Apple) tree at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden in Mauritius on Tuesday as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative. The campaign, launched by PM Modi on World Environment Day in June 2024, aims to promote environmental responsibility while paying tribute to mothers.

PM Modi previously participated in a similar tree plantation drive during his visit to Guyana. Due to his sustained efforts, over 1 billion trees have been planted across India, with the initiative expanding globally. So far, 27,500 trees have been planted across 136 countries, with PM Modi personally participating in tree plantation efforts in two of them.

Also read: PM's Mauritius visit: When Narendra Modi first visited 'Mini India' in 1998 - The Beginning of a timeless bond

During his state visit to Mauritius, PM Modi received a grand ceremonial welcome. He expressed admiration for the cultural ties between India and Mauritius, highlighting how the Bhojpuri language thrives in the island nation. In a post on X, he wrote, “Memorable welcome in Mauritius. One of the highlights was the deep-rooted cultural connect, seen in the Geet-Gawai performance.”

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal briefed the media about PM Modi’s engagements, stating that he was warmly received at the airport by PM Ramgoolam and other dignitaries. Later, he is scheduled to meet Mauritius President Anerood Jugnauth and address the Indian diaspora.

Also read: Modi in Mauritius: How India's 'close maritime neighbour' welcomed PM (PHOTOS)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Taki hum surakshit rahe': BJP MLA Ketakee Singh calls for 'separate wards for Muslims' in UP hospitals (WATCH) shk

'Taki hum surakshit rahe': BJP MLA Ketakee Singh calls for 'separate wards for Muslims' in UP hospitals| WATCH

Speeding Porsche crashes in Chandigarh: One killed, two women injured near sector 4 vkp

Speeding Porsche crashes in Chandigarh: One killed, two women injured near sector 4

'Nothing prepared me for this': IAS officer's post on motherhood, struggles of raising 2 daughters goes viral shk

'Nothing prepared me for this': IAS officer's post on motherhood, struggles of raising 2 daughters goes viral

Delhi court allows Christian Michel to apply for passport to meet bail conditions in AugustaWestland case vkp

Delhi court allows Christian Michel to apply for passport to meet bail conditions in AugustaWestland case

Kerala MPs protest in Parliament, demand Rs 21000 honorarium for ASHA workers anr

Kerala MPs protest in Parliament, demand Rs 21,000 honorarium for ASHA workers

Recent Stories

Sell old Rs 20 note to earn Rs 18 Lakhs! Here's the Easy Way! RBA

Sell old Rs 20 note to earn Rs 18 Lakhs! Here's the Easy Way!

IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer makes SHOCKING claim on lack of recognition after leading KKR to 3rd title in 2024 HRD

IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer makes SHOCKING claim on lack of recognition after leading KKR to 3rd title in 2024

Weight Loss: 6 Ayurvedic tips that will burn your extra kilos anr

Weight Loss: 6 Ayurvedic tips that will burn your extra kilos

Endeavour Silver Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Results: Analysts Expect A Revenue Fall, Retail’s Feeling Bearish

Endeavour Silver Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Results: Analysts Expect A Revenue Fall, Retail’s Feeling Bearish

Kerala: Crime Branch takes Sai Gramam Trust Chairman Anandakumar into custody in half price scam case dmn

Kerala: Crime Branch takes Sai Gramam Trust Chairman Anandakumar into custody in half price scam case

Recent Videos

Two Men Trapped Atop Utes Inundated by Floodwaters | Asianet Newsable

Two Men Trapped Atop Utes Inundated by Floodwaters | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
VIRAL! Air India Flight Turns Back After 10 Hours Due to Mysterious Toilet Blockage

VIRAL! Air India Flight Turns Back After 10 Hours Due to Mysterious Toilet Blockage

Video Icon
Monarchy Momentum: Nepalese Gather in Thousands to Hail Former King | Asianet Newsable

Monarchy Momentum: Nepalese Gather in Thousands to Hail Former King | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Zelenskyy Meets PM Mohammed bin Salman Ahead of Diplomatic Talks in Saudi Arabia | Asianet Newsable

Zelenskyy Meets PM Mohammed bin Salman Ahead of Diplomatic Talks in Saudi Arabia | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Bam Bam Bhole Song First Look OUT! Sikandar Track Featuring Salman Khan & Rashmika in HOLI Mood

Bam Bam Bhole Song First Look OUT! Sikandar Track Featuring Salman Khan & Rashmika in HOLI Mood

Video Icon