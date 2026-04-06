Divya Singh, a young woman from Uttar Pradesh, completed a remarkable 14-day cycling journey from Kathmandu to Everest Base Camp. She battled treacherous terrain, low oxygen, and extreme cold, at times carrying her bicycle to continue her ascent.

A young woman from Uttar Pradesh has accomplished an incredible accomplishment by riding all the way to Everest Base Camp, a route that few people ever attempt. Divya Singh cycled from Kathmandu to Everest Base Camp in 14 days, testing her boundaries through frigid winds, dwindling oxygen levels, and treacherous mountain roads. The voyage was far from uncomplicated. She cycled for 10 to 12 hours each day, handling steep slopes and rough paths. When the terrain became impassable, she refused to give up and carried her bicycle on her shoulders.

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The physical demands were huge. As altitude rose, even breathing became difficult, with tiredness, cold, and the threat of altitude sickness looming. Divya, on the other hand, moved ahead with each km, determined to fulfil her goal.

Uma Singh released a video of her arrival at the base camp, which captured an emotional moment. In the video, Divya is seen standing proudly with her bicycle and hoisting the Indian tricolour against the dramatic background of the Himalayas.

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Celebrating her success, the caption read: "Congratulations Divya Singh, you have become the first woman in India to reach Everest Base Camp by bicycle." "It is a proud moment for Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, India." The message also thanked the expedition's organisational crew.

What began as a difficult journey has evolved into Divya Singh's narrative of quiet resolve and incredible fortitude, and the internet cannot quit rooting for her.