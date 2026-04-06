BJP worker Majisha Pathayakunnu's residence in Kannur, Kerala, was targeted with an explosive. Two unidentified individuals hurled the device on Sunday night after shouting abuses. The police are investigating the incident, which occurred before state elections.

The residence of BJP worker Majisha Pathayakunnu was targeted with an explosive at Kadirur in Kannur district of Keralam, the police said on Monday.

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According to the police, the incident took place at around 8:50 pm on Sunday, when two unidentified individuals approached the house of Pathayakunnu and hurled abuses at her. After verbally abusing her, they threw an explosive, which went off with a loud sound.

Police Launch Investigation

"At around 8:50 pm, two unidentified persons reached near the house and uttered abusive words at her. They then hurled an explosive, which went off with a loud sound," the FIR stated. The Kadirur police have registered a case based on Majisha's complaint, and efforts are on to identify the accused. The Forensic experts are examining the explosive to ascertain whether it was a firecracker or a country-made bomb.

Attack Amidst Election Season

The attack comes at a time when Keralam is heading towards Assembly elections. The Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23.

The Left Democratic Front, which is led by Communist Party of India (Marxist) includes other key parties, including Kerala Congress (M), Rashtriya Janata Dal and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).

On the other hand, the UDF bloc consists of the Indian National Congress, Kerala Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League. The National Democratic Alliance, led by Bharatiya Janata Party, also feature few relevant state parties, including the Twenty 20 Party, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena and Kerala Kamaraj Congress. (ANI)