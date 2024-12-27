Architects of modern Congress: A look into Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi's political synergy

Dr Manmohan Singh - former Prime Minister of India, veteran Congress leader, noted economist, technocrat and the architect of India's liberalised economy that achieved high growth from a phenomenal low of the balance of payments crisis, died on Thursday night. Singh, who had been ailing for a while, breathed his last at Delhi's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences this evening. He was 92. 

The relationship between Sonia Gandhi, the Congress party matriarch, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is a unique chapter in Indian politics. Their partnership, spanning over two decades, is marked by mutual respect, trust, and a shared vision for the party and country's progress.

When Sonia Gandhi declined the Prime Ministership in 2004, she entrusted the role to Manmohan Singh, a seasoned economist and technocrat. This decision was seen as a testament to her confidence in Singh's abilities and integrity. Singh's tenure, which lasted a decade, was often viewed as a collaborative effort with Gandhi, who continued to lead the Congress party.

Despite frequent criticism that Singh was a "puppet" of Gandhi, the duo maintained a professional synergy. Singh respected Gandhi's political acumen and her ability to rally the party, while Gandhi valued Singh's expertise in governance and his unassuming leadership style.

Their partnership endured challenges, including economic downturns, corruption scandals, and political opposition. While Gandhi navigated the party's internal dynamics, Singh focused on policy and administration, creating a balance that allowed the UPA government to stay afloat for two consecutive terms.

'I knew Manmohan Singh would be better PM than me'- Sonia Gandhi

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi had once opened up about her decision to choose Manmohan Singh to lead the UPA I government at the Centre. Gandhi said that she chose Singh as the Prime Minister in 2004 as she was aware of her limitations.

Sonia Gandhi was often asked about her decision to not tale up the prime minister's post after UPA's victory in the general elections in 2004.

"I knew my limitations. I knew Manmohan Singh would be a better prime minister than me,” Sonia Gandhi had told a news channel while responding to a question on why she chose not to become the prime minister even after leading the UPA to power in 2004.

Manmohan Singh- 2 time PM & architect of India's economic reforms

Manmohan Singh has served as the prime minister of India for two consecutive terms, from 2004 to 2014. During his tenure, India witnessed significant economic progress.

His leadership saw the introduction of key reforms such as the Right to Information Act and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. It also saw the landmark Indo-US Civil Nuclear Deal. His tenure was, however, marred by criticism over corruption scandals and accusations of indecisiveness in leadership.

Manmohan Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha on April 3, 2024. Singh, the only Sikh prime minister of India was sworn into the Rajya Sabha in 1999. This was four months after he was appointed as the Finance Minister by PV Narasimha Rao.

