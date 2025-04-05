Captain America: Brave New World on OTT: Know when and where to watch Marvels latest installment

Read Full Gallery

Captain America: Brave New World follows Sam Wilson’s journey as the new Captain America. The film features high-stakes conspiracies, new alliances, and thrilling action. Stream it soon.



Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World marks a pivotal moment for Sam Wilson as he fully steps into the role of Captain America. After being handed the iconic shield by Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame, Sam’s journey takes center stage in this new chapter. Anthony Mackie leads the film, embracing his first major role in the MCU.

Global Conspiracy and High Stakes The film picks up where Avengers: Endgame left off, diving into a thrilling conspiracy that threatens global peace. Sam Wilson faces immense challenges, including an assassination attempt and the race to secure the powerful metal adamantium. These high-stakes events put him against formidable foes, testing his abilities as the new Captain America.

New Faces and Intriguing Alliances In addition to Sam Wilson, the film introduces several key new characters, including Shira Haas as Sabra, a U.S. government agent, and Giancarlo Esposito as the villain Sidewinder. Harrison Ford takes over the role of U.S. President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. The complex relationships and alliances in the film add layers of intrigue to Sam’s journey.

When and Where to Watch Captain America: Brave New World For those waiting to watch from home, Captain America: Brave New World is expected to have a digital release in mid-April 2025, with a possible Disney+ debut by late May or early June. Keep an eye out for official announcements from Disney regarding streaming dates for this action-packed blockbuster. ALSO READ: Paatal Lok to Delhi Crime: Top 10 Indian mystery thrillers you can't miss

