Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Modi 3.0's first Budget in Lok Sabha on July 23

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Saturday that the Budget Session 2024 will commence on July 22 and continue until August 12. The Union Budget will be presented in the Lok Sabha on July 23.

"Hon'ble President of India, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session, 2024 from 22nd July, 2024 to 12 August, 2024 (Subject to exigencies of Parliamentary Business)," Rijiju said.

This marks the first budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in its third term, with high expectations following President Droupadi Murmu's promise of many historic steps.

In her address to a joint session of Parliament, she emphasized that the budget would feature significant social and economic decisions.

Previously, an interim budget was presented in February due to the Lok Sabha elections held from April to June.

