Five coaches of passenger train derails in Tamil Nadu; passengers evacuated safely (WATCH)

A major disaster was narrowly avoided when the wheels of a passenger train derailed near Villupuram railway station in Tamil Nadu. The train had just departed when five coaches went off track. No casualties were reported, and officials are investigating the cause

BREAKING: Five coaches of passenger train derails in Tamil Nadu; passengers evacuated safely shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 10:38 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 10:52 AM IST

Five coaches of a passenger train from Villupuram to Puducherry derailed near Villupuram railway station in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday morning. A major accident was averted as the train stopped immediately after a loud noise was heard. The train had just departed when five coaches went off track. No injuries have been reported in the accident and restoration work is underway at the spot.

All passengers were safely evacuated from the train.

"Railway staff and engineers rushed to the site and are actively working to repair the derailed train. Railway staff worked and the route was cleared for other trains," PRO Railway, Chennai, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. 

Also read: Maha Kumbh 2025: How Karnataka Milk Federation aims to set world record by serving 1 crore cups of tea

"Authorities are investigating whether the incident was due to a technical fault or sabotage. The Villupuram Railway Police have begun an in-depth inquiry into the matter," he added.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Elections 2025: CM Atishi booked for using govt vehicle for political campaign, violating MCC vkp

Delhi Elections 2025: CM Atishi booked for using govt vehicle for political campaign, violating MCC

'Disheartening to see how...': L&T HR head says chairman's 90-hour workweek remark 'taken out of context' shk

'Disheartening to see how...': L&T HR head says chairman's 90-hour workweek remark 'taken out of context'

Jharkhand SHOCKER! Woman arrested after electrocuting man to death for molesting daughter anr

Jharkhand SHOCKER! Woman arrested after electrocuting man to death for molesting daughter

Nag Mk 2 tested successfully: All about anti-tank guided missile set to enhance Army's operational strength snt

Nag Mk 2 tested successfully: All about anti-tank guided missile set to enhance Army's operational strength

Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of Steve Jobs, skips holy dip at Maha Kumbh on Makar Sankranti due to allergy vkp

Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of Steve Jobs, skips holy dip at Maha Kumbh on Makar Sankranti due to allergy

Recent Stories

Singer Neha Kakkar arrested in trading scam? Uncovering the truth behind viral photos NTI

Singer Neha Kakkar arrested in trading scam? Uncovering the truth behind viral photos

Under fire Rohit Sharma practices with Mumbai Ranji team at Wankhede stadium; pictures go viral snt

Under fire Rohit Sharma practices with Mumbai Ranji team at Wankhede stadium; pictures go viral

Donald Trump would've been convicted in 2020 election case if he wasn't elected: Special Counsel Report shk

Donald Trump would've been convicted in 2020 election case if he wasn't elected: Special Counsel Report

Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 6 Celebs who took a dip at Kumbh Mela NTI

Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 6 Celebs who took a dip at Kumbh Mela

GOOD NEWS for West Bengal govt employees as DA may hike by 10% gcw

GOOD NEWS for West Bengal govt employees as DA may hike by 10%

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Video Icon
MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon