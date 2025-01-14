Five coaches of passenger train derails in Tamil Nadu; passengers evacuated safely (WATCH)

A major disaster was narrowly avoided when the wheels of a passenger train derailed near Villupuram railway station in Tamil Nadu. The train had just departed when five coaches went off track. No casualties were reported, and officials are investigating the cause

Five coaches of a passenger train from Villupuram to Puducherry derailed near Villupuram railway station in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday morning. A major accident was averted as the train stopped immediately after a loud noise was heard. The train had just departed when five coaches went off track. No injuries have been reported in the accident and restoration work is underway at the spot.

All passengers were safely evacuated from the train.

"Railway staff and engineers rushed to the site and are actively working to repair the derailed train. Railway staff worked and the route was cleared for other trains," PRO Railway, Chennai, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

"Authorities are investigating whether the incident was due to a technical fault or sabotage. The Villupuram Railway Police have begun an in-depth inquiry into the matter," he added.

