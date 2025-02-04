Case filed against Delhi CM Atishi after her supporter slaps policeman
The Delhi Police on Tuesday registered two cases -- one, against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct and another, against her supporters for allegedly attacking a police officer -- ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.
