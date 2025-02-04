US-China trade war escalates: China hits back with tariffs on US goods after Trump’s threat

Beijing has said it will impose retaliatory tariffs on a raft of US products. The counter measures include a 15% tax on coal and liquefied natural gas imports from the US.

Beijing has said it will impose retaliatory tariffs on a raft of US products. The counter measures include a 15% tax on coal and liquefied natural gas imports from the US.

Crude oil, agricultural machinery, pickup trucks and large-engine cars will face a 10% tariff.

The announcement came shortly after Donald Trump's new 10% tariffs on China came into effect.

Also read: Trump administration targets over 18,000 illegal Indian immigrants, begins deportations via military planes

Latest Videos