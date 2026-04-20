Piyush Goyal slammed the TMC and DMK govts, citing a breakdown of law and order and corruption. He called them 'family-run' parties and accused them of failing women by opposing the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Goyal Slams 'Breakdown' of Law and Order in Bengal, Tamil Nadu

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said people in both West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are fed up with their respective governments as there is an "absolute breakdown" of law and order in these states. Speaking to reporters, Goyal called TMC, Congress, and DMK parties "family-run private limited companies".

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"We are three days away from the elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal's first phase. Very clearly, the wind has changed in both these states. The massive corruption of the DMK government and the Mamata Banerjee government, the deteriorating law and order situation in both these states, has led to a tremendous anger amongst the people," the Commerce Minister said.

Asserting that infiltration has become a core issue for voters, which will lead to the ouster of these parties in elections, Goyal exuded confidence in the NDA's victory.

TMC, DMK 'Failed Women of India' on Reservation Bill

On the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which failed to pass the floor test in the Lok Sabha, Piyush Goyal said both TMC and DMK failed women of India. "They have hurt the interests of the women of India who are eagerly looking forward to getting one-third reservation in parliament, in legislatures in the 2029 Lok Sabha election and onwards. PM Modi is very keen that our sisters and daughters and the women of India get their rightful share in the political process in India. But sadly, the Gandhi family of the Congress, the Banerjee family of West Bengal and the Stalin family of Tamil Nadu have totally failed the women of India," he said.

Delimitation and 'Disadvantage' to Southern States

Clarifying the government's position on Delimitation, Goyal continued, "We were increasing 50% of the seats proportionally so that every state would get the same proportion of seats without any discrimination between states. What the Congress and DMK, Stalin have done is create a situation where Southern states will be at a disadvantage if the women's reservation is sought to be done as per the original law."

The BJP leader termed MK Stalin "anti-Tamil Nadu". "Why does he not want us to maintain the same proportion of seats for the southern states, including Tamil Nadu, that they have now?"

On April 17, 2026, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, did not pass in the Lok Sabha, as it failed to obtain the required two-thirds majority. Although 298 members voted in favour, the Bill was still 54 votes short of the 352 needed for approval. The result underscored the absence of broad agreement, especially regarding its connection to delimitation and the proposed expansion of seats. (ANI)