Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tribute to BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary, calling the Constitution he drafted a 'protective shield' for all Indians that guarantees liberty, equality, justice, and fraternity for all.

Priyanka Gandhi's Tribute

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday paid tribute to BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary, saying the Constitution drafted by him serves as a "protective shield" guaranteeing liberty, equality, justice and fraternity for all Indians.

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In a post on X, Congress MP wrote, "Constitution maker Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Ji gave every Indian a protective shield in the form of the Constitution, which guarantees liberty, equality, justice, and fraternity. Through Babasaheb's tireless efforts, the issues of deprived sections became an integral part of our freedom movement and Constitution." संविधान निर्माता बाबासाहेब डॉ भीमराव अंबेडकर जी ने हर एक भारतीय को संविधान के रूप में एक सुरक्षाकवच दिया जो स्वतंत्रता, समानता, न्याय और बंधुत्व की गारंटी है। बाबासाहेब के अथक प्रयासों से वंचित वर्गों के सवाल हमारे स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन और संविधान का अभिन्न हिस्सा बने। सबको समान… pic.twitter.com/cJUwnarFqv — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 14, 2026

"Equal opportunities for all, equal rights, and the welfare of everyone--these are the core of Babasaheb's ideology. The resolve to protect the values of the Constitution and Babasaheb's thoughts is the true tribute to him. On Babasaheb's birth anniversary, respectful salutations to him," the post read.

Who was BR Ambedkar?

BR Ambedkar, fondly known as 'Babasaheb', was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution'. Ambedkar was also the first law and justice minister of independent India.

Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. Later, he was revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions towards their rights. He died on December 6, 1956. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Anniversary Celebrations in Mhow

While the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar will be celebrated at his birthplace in Mhow, Indore, with deep devotion and great enthusiasm today. A grand gathering will be held at the magnificent memorial built at his birthplace. Chief Minister Yadav will be attending the event along with multiple dignitaries.

According to an official release, a large number of people across Madhya Pradesh and other states are arriving for the program, and the influx of people began on the evening of April 12. For smooth management, the event area has been divided into seven sectors and teams comprising officials from various departments have been deployed in each sector. Three control rooms have also been set up on the Tehsil premises. (ANI)