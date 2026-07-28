A three-year-old boy died after being hit by a car in Nagpur's Manish Nagar. The tragic incident was captured on CCTV. Police have registered a case.

A three-year-old boy lost his life in a tragic accident in Nagpur's Manish Nagar area after a car ran over him while he was playing outside his father's shop. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community.

The victim, identified as Shreyash Ashtankar, was playing in front of his father’s shop when a vehicle parked nearby began moving out. In a matter of seconds, the car struck the toddler, leading to fatal injuries. The entire sequence of events was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the vicinity.

Local residents rushed to the spot after hearing the commotion, but it was too late. The boy succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The news of the child's death spread quickly through the neighbourhood, leaving family members and neighbours in a state of grief and disbelief.

CCTV footage captures entire sequence of fatal accident

The car involved in the accident was reportedly parked nearby and began moving out when the child came in its path. Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver may not have noticed the child playing in the blind spot. However, police are examining all angles, including negligence on the part of the driver.

Following the incident, the local police were informed, and a case was registered at the Beltarodi police station. Officials have begun their investigation and are reviewing the CCTV footage to reconstruct the exact sequence of events. The vehicle involved has also been identified, and further legal action is expected.

The family of the deceased is yet to issue an official statement, but neighbours described Shreyash as a lively and cheerful child who was often seen playing outside his father’s shop. His sudden and untimely death has left the entire community in mourning.

This incident has once again raised concerns about road safety in residential areas, particularly in localities where children play in close proximity to moving vehicles. Residents of Manish Nagar have called for better traffic management and stricter enforcement of speed limits in narrow lanes where children are often seen playing.